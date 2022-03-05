Sat, 05 Mar, 2022 - 19:55

Munster breeze past Dragons with 10 tries at Thomond Park

The game finished 64-3 to the home-side, with the Reds scoring at total of 10 tries throughout the game.
Munster breeze past Dragons with 10 tries at Thomond Park

Munster left no stone unturned as they breezed past Dragons in Thomond Park on Saturday.

The game finished 64-3 to the home-side, with the Reds scoring at total of 10 tries throughout the game.

Craig Casey scored Munster's first try after just 10 minutes, and they never looked back from there.

He scored a second try just 13 minutes later. However, Casey was not the only Munster player to get over the line twice. Jack O’Donoghue and Chris Cloete each scored a couple of tries.

Meanwhile, Simon Zebo, Chris Farrell, John Hodnett, and Shane Daly also got themselves on the score board with tries.

Jack Crowley managed five conversions until Ben Healy came on taking over kicking duties.

It was a hard watch from a Dragon's prospective, as the visitors failed to show up.

Their only score came from a penalty in the first half.

Scorers for Munster: Tries: J O’Donoghue (2), C Casey (2), C Cloete (2), S Zebo, C Farrell, S Daly, J Hodnett. Cons: J Crowley (5), B Healy (2).

Scorers for Dragons: Pen: S Davies.

More in this section

Liverpool close gap on Manchester City after edging past West Ham Liverpool close gap on Manchester City after edging past West Ham
Kilkenny ambush Dublin at Parnell Park Kilkenny ambush Dublin at Parnell Park
Connacht suffer tough trip as Edinburgh rack up eight tries Connacht suffer tough trip as Edinburgh rack up eight tries
Russian Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin sacked by Haas

Russian Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin sacked by Haas

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more