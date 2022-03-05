Sat, 05 Mar, 2022 - 17:19

Dublin edge out All-Ireland champions Meath to claim win in Navan

Hannah Tyrrell scored a late winning point as Dublin beat Meath by 1-9 to 1-8 in Navan.
Dublin edged out All-Ireland champions Meath in their Division One B clash in the Lidl Ladies Football League.

Tyrrell was key for her sides win, having found the back of the net in the second half to put her side ahead by three.

Both teams traded scores throughout the encounter, with Emma White scoring a goal and a point for Meath in response to Tyrrell's green flag.

However, Meath could not do enough to stop Dublin, with Tyrrell's late point the deciding factor.

The Jackies' full-back Leah Caffrey scooped player of the match award for her superb efforts to keep the Meath attack at bay.

On the hurling front, Wexford are the new leaders in Division One of the Allianz National Hurling League.

Wexford finished strongly to beat Offaly by 1-22 to 2-12 to make it four wins from four under new manager Darragh Egan.

Luke O'Connor found the net for the Faithful before Rory O'Connor raised the green flag for Wexford to edge them in front just before the break.

Rory O'Connor was in flying form scoring 1-11 for his side.

