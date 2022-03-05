Saturday Sport: Leinster lead Benetton, Wexford hope to continue winning streak

GAA

Wexford look to make it four wins from four in Division 1A of the National Hurling League this afternoon against Offaly, with throw-in at Wexford Park at 2pm.

Meanwhile, table toppers Cork will play Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 7pm.

In Division 1B, unbeaten Dublin go up against Kilkenny at Parnell Park at 5pm.

***

All-Ireland champions Meath face Dublin in Division 1B of the Lidl Ladies Football League, where there's a 3pm start at Navan.

Soccer

It's goalless between Leicester and Leeds in the Premier League's lunchtime kick-off.

The game is Jesse Marsch's first match as Leeds boss.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hopes his side can focus on football - and not the sale of the club - when they go to Burnley this afternoon.

It's understood Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak has bid to take over, after Roman Abramovich announced he's selling.

There's a huge clash in the battle for survival as bottom side Norwich host Brentford who have lost 8 of their last 9 matches.

Southampton and Brighton will both wear their yellow and blue away kits to show solidarity with Ukraine when they take on Aston Villa and Newcastle respectively.

Wolves can move up to seventh with a victory against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool can move to within three points of leaders Manchester City with a win at home to West Ham this evening.

***

Rangers are looking to keep up the pressure at the top of the Scottish Premiership when they face Aberdeen this afternoon.

Victory would take them level on points with leaders Celtic, who play tomorrow.

***

Two unbeaten sides meet in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Sligo welcome Dundalk to the Showgrounds in the Bit O'Red's first game of the campaign.

John Mountney is out for the visitors while Robbie McCourt and Greg Bolger are both doubts for Sligo.

Rugby

Leinster lead Benetton 28-3 at half-time in their United Rugby Championship clash.

A win for Leo Cullen's team would see them move to the summit of the table.

Later, Munster take on Dragons at Thomond Park at 5.15pm.

Golf

Rory McIlroy is two shots behind leader Viktor Hovland heading into today's third round at the Arnold Palmer Classic Invitational.

The Down man carded a level-par second round of 72 to sit at seven-under-par at the midway point of the tournament.

Graeme McDowell is level-par after two rounds with Padraig Harrington back out later this hour from three-over.

Cricket

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is to permanently name a stand after Australia legend Shane Warne, following his death aged 52.

Fans have been laying flowers and beer bottles outside a statue of him in the city.

Icons from the game have also been paying tribute, with his former team-mate Ricky Ponting calling him "one of the world's greatest sportsmen".

Warne's family have been offered a state funeral.