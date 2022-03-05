Sat, 05 Mar, 2022 - 12:45

Paul Shefflin, brother of Kilkenny hurler Henry, dies aged 40

Ballyhale Shamrocks extended its sympathies to his extended family
Muireann Duffy

Paul Shefflin, brother of 10-time All-Ireland winning Kilkenny hurler Henry, has died aged 40.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, the Ballyhale Shamrocks clubman died on Friday afternoon.

One of seven children, Mr Shefflin represented his club for almost two decades, claiming three All-Ireland Senior club titles and four Leinster titles.

A statement tweeted by the club read: "Shamrocks GAA Club are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of club member and former player Paul Shefflin.

"Paul was an unbelievable player and won many county championships and club All-Ireland wearing the jersey he loved."

"Our condolences to his loving wife Aofie, his four children, his parents Henry & Mia, his brothers and sisters and the extended Shefflin and McCarthy families," the club added.

"May Paul RIP."

