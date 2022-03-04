Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 22:06

Ireland to increase funding for women’s rugby in wake of World Cup blow

The Irish Rugby Football Union is to increase its funding into the women’s game by €1 million
By PA Sport Staff

The Irish Rugby Football Union is to increase its funding into the women’s game by €1 million annually following a review into Ireland’s failure to qualify for the World Cup later this year.

An independent review conducted in the wake of the team’s disappointing performance produced 30 recommendations, all of which have been accepted at Lansdowne Road.

It will increase the IRFU’s annual budget for the women’s game to €4 million, while two new roles are to be created – head of women’s performance and pathways and a full-time women’s XVs national team programme manager.

“Our vision for Irish rugby, as set out in our Strategic Plan 2018 – 2023, is based on ‘building success together’. We have fallen short of this aspiration in our women’s game,” IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts said.

“However, we are committed to putting this right and we regard the recommendations of this independent review as a solid basis from which to reignite the long-term development of women’s rugby in Ireland.”

