Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 22:15

League of Ireland: St Pat’s get the better of Shamrock Rovers, Derry City top table

The results of tonight’s League of Ireland action
St Pat’s have gotten the better of Shamrock Rovers for the second time in a month in tonight’s League of Ireland action.

They followed their President’s Cup victory with a 1-0 win over the Hoops at Richmond Park this evening.

Derry City top the embryonic SSE Airtricity Premier Division table, with Patrick McEleney’s second half strike giving them a 1-0 win at Shelbourne.

Promise Omochere meanwhile opened the scoring for Bohemians, but was later sent off, in a 1-1 draw at Finn Harps.

Drogheda’s first points of the season came with a 4-2 win at home to UCD.

In the First Division, Waterford threw away a two-goal lead, and had Richard Taylor sent off, in a 2-2 draw away to Galway.

Wexford are up to second courtesy of a 2-1 win at home to ten-man Athlone.

Cobh Ramblers and Treaty United meanwhile played out a goalless draw.

