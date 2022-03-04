League of Ireland: St Pat’s get the better of Shamrock Rovers, Derry City top table

St Pat’s have gotten the better of Shamrock Rovers for the second time in a month in tonight’s League of Ireland action.

They followed their President’s Cup victory with a 1-0 win over the Hoops at Richmond Park this evening.

Derry City top the embryonic SSE Airtricity Premier Division table, with Patrick McEleney’s second half strike giving them a 1-0 win at Shelbourne.

Promise Omochere meanwhile opened the scoring for Bohemians, but was later sent off, in a 1-1 draw at Finn Harps.

Drogheda’s first points of the season came with a 4-2 win at home to UCD.

In the First Division, Waterford threw away a two-goal lead, and had Richard Taylor sent off, in a 2-2 draw away to Galway.

Wexford are up to second courtesy of a 2-1 win at home to ten-man Athlone.

Cobh Ramblers and Treaty United meanwhile played out a goalless draw.