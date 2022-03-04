League of Ireland: St Pat’s get the better of Shamrock Rovers, Derry City top table

St Pat’s have gotten the better of Shamrock Rovers for the second time in a month in tonight’s League of Ireland action.
They followed their President’s Cup victory with a 1-0 win over the Hoops at Richmond Park this evening.
Derry City top the embryonic SSE Airtricity Premier Division table, with Patrick McEleney’s second half strike giving them a 1-0 win at Shelbourne.
Promise Omochere meanwhile opened the scoring for Bohemians, but was later sent off, in a 1-1 draw at Finn Harps.
Drogheda’s first points of the season came with a 4-2 win at home to UCD.
FT | Premier Division
Huge wins for both St. Pat's and Derry and goals galore in Drogheda! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️
Meanwhile, it's a draw between Finn Harps and Bohs 🤝@DroghedaUnited 4-2 @UCDAFC @FinnHarpsFC 1-1 @bfcdublin @shelsfc 0-1 @derrycityfc @stpatsfc 1-0 @ShamrockRovers

In the First Division, Waterford threw away a two-goal lead, and had Richard Taylor sent off, in a 2-2 draw away to Galway.
Wexford are up to second courtesy of a 2-1 win at home to ten-man Athlone.
Cobh Ramblers and Treaty United meanwhile played out a goalless draw.
TABLE | FIRST DIVISION@WaterfordFCie remain top and look how @WexfordFC have recovered from their heavy opening night defeat to @TreatyUnitedFC ! 👏
One more game tomorrow night as @LongfordTownFC host @CorkCityFC
