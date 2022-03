Australian cricketer Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack

Thomson Reuters

Australian cricketer Shane Warne has died aged 52, Fox Sports reported on Friday.

Fox said that Warne's management had released a brief statement that he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement said.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

“It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March,” a statement from his management company read.

Warne is regarded as one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time after a career in which he took 708 test wickets in a test career which span from 1992 to 2007.

He later played in the Indian Premier League and other Twenty20 competitions before retiring from all international cricket in 2013 but continued to be involved in the game as a broadcaster.

His career was blighted by scandals away from the field including a ban from cricket for testing positive for a banned substance.

Warne leaves behind three children – daughters Brooke, 24, and Summer, 20, and son Jackson 22, who he shares with his ex-wife Simone Callahan.

The cricket legend was also engaged to English actress Liz Hurley between 2010 and 2013. - Reuters/PA