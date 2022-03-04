GAA: All this weekend's fixtures and where to watch

Kenneth Fox

This weekend sees a mix of top quality league action as Dublin face Kilkenny and Waterford meet Tipperary in the hurling, while Meath play Dublin in the ladies football.

Saturday and Sunday have a mix of football action from Divisions 2 and 3. Hurling takes centre stage though, as 17 games from all division take place this weekend.

Rounding out the weekend will be the Senior Club All-Ireland Camogie final as Oulart the Ballagh from Wexford take on Sarsfield from Galway.

All the fixtures, and where to watch them, are as follows:

Saturday

Football

Westmeath vs Longford (Division 3) - 2pm, Cusack Park,

Fermanagh vs Laois (Division 3) - 3:3opm, Brewster Park

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 4



Cork v Galway



Date: Saturday 5th March



Venue: Páirc Uí Chaoimh @ 7:00pm



Hurling

Cork vs Galway (Division 1 Group A) - 7pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Live on RTÉ2

Wexford vs Offaly (Division 1 Group A) - 2pm, Chadwicks Wexford Park

Dublin vs Kilkenny (Division 1, Group B) - 5pm, Parnell Park. Live on RTÉ2

Warwickshire vs Louth (Division 3, Group A) - 2pm, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham

Ladies football

Meath vs Dublin (Division 1B) - 3pm, Páirc Tailteann. Live on TG4

Sunday

Football

Galway vs Offaly (Division 2) - 2pm, Pearse Stadium

Sligo vs Cavan (Division 2) - 2pm, Markievicz Park

Wexford vs Tipperary (Division 4) - 2pm, Chadwicks Wexford Park

Hurling

Clare vs Limerick (Division 1, Group A) - 1:45pm, Cusack Park, Ennis. Deferred coverage on TG4 17:25pm.

Waterford vs Tipperary (Division 1, Group B) - 1:45pm, Walsh Park. Live on TG4

Laois vs Antrim (Division 1, Group B) - 3:45pm, MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise. Live on TG4.

Kerry vs Meath (Division 2A) - 1:00pm, Austin Stack Park

Westmeath vs Down (Division 2A) - 2:00pm, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar

Kildare vs Carlow (Division 2A) - 2pm, Newbridge

London vs Wicklow (Division 2B) - 2pm, McGovern Park, Ruislip

Donegal vs Derry (Division 2B) - 2pm, Letterkenny

Mayo vs Sligo (Division 2B) - 2pm, Ballina Stephenites

Armagh vs Roscommon (Division 3A) - 2pm, Athletic Grounds

Monaghan vs Tyrone (Division 3A) - 2pm, Inniskeen

Fermanagh vs Lancashire (Division 3B) - 12:30pm, Darver

Longford vs Leitrim (Division 3B) - 2pm, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park

Ladies football

Offaly vs London (Division 4B) - 12:30pm, Gaelic Park

Cavan vs Tyrone (Division 2B) - 2pm, Kingspan Breffni

Monaghan vs Armagh (Division 2B) - 2pm. St. Tiarnachs

Down vs Louth (Division 3B) - 2pm, Páirc Esler, Newry

Roscommon vs Sligo (Division 3A) - 2pm, St Croans

Wexford vs Longford (Division 3B) - 2pm, Hollymount

Kildare vs Wicklow (Division 3B) -2pm, Hawkfield Kildare C of Excel

Derry vs Fermanagh (Division 4A) - 2pm, Lavey GAA

Leitrim vs Antrim (Division 4A) - 2pm, Ballinamore

Carlow vs Limerick (Division 4B) 2pm, Netwatch Cullen Park

Mayo vs Donegal (Division 1A) 2pm, Connacht Centre of Excellence

Westmeath vs Galway (Division 1A) 2pm,Moate, Westmeath

Cork vs Waterford (Division 1B) 2pm, Cork IT

Kerry vs Laois (Division 2A) - 2pm, Fitzgerald Stadium

Tipperary vs Clare (Division 2A) - 2pm, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles

Club Championships

Oulart the Ballagh v Sarsfields- 4pm, Croke Park. Live on RTÉ2

Salthill Knocknacarra v St Rynaghs - 2pm, Croke Park. Live on RTÉ2