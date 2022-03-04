GAA: All this weekend's fixtures and where to watch

Kenneth Fox
This weekend sees a mix of top quality league action as Dublin face Kilkenny and Waterford meet Tipperary in the hurling, while Meath play Dublin in the ladies football.
Saturday and Sunday have a mix of football action from Divisions 2 and 3. Hurling takes centre stage though, as 17 games from all division take place this weekend.
Rounding out the weekend will be the Senior Club All-Ireland Camogie final as Oulart the Ballagh from Wexford take on Sarsfield from Galway.
All the fixtures, and where to watch them, are as follows:
Saturday
Football
Westmeath vs Longford (Division 3) - 2pm, Cusack Park,
Fermanagh vs Laois (Division 3) - 3:3opm, Brewster Park
Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 4
Cork v Galway
Date: Saturday 5th March
Venue: Páirc Uí Chaoimh @ 7:00pm
Hurling
Cork vs Galway (Division 1 Group A) - 7pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Live on RTÉ2
Wexford vs Offaly (Division 1 Group A) - 2pm, Chadwicks Wexford Park
Dublin vs Kilkenny (Division 1, Group B) - 5pm, Parnell Park. Live on RTÉ2
Warwickshire vs Louth (Division 3, Group A) - 2pm, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham
Ladies football
Meath vs Dublin (Division 1B) - 3pm, Páirc Tailteann. Live on TG4
Sunday
Football
Galway vs Offaly (Division 2) - 2pm, Pearse Stadium
Sligo vs Cavan (Division 2) - 2pm, Markievicz Park
Wexford vs Tipperary (Division 4) - 2pm, Chadwicks Wexford Park
Hurling
Clare vs Limerick (Division 1, Group A) - 1:45pm, Cusack Park, Ennis. Deferred coverage on TG4 17:25pm.
Waterford vs Tipperary (Division 1, Group B) - 1:45pm, Walsh Park. Live on TG4
Laois vs Antrim (Division 1, Group B) - 3:45pm, MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise. Live on TG4.
Kerry vs Meath (Division 2A) - 1:00pm, Austin Stack Park
Westmeath vs Down (Division 2A) - 2:00pm, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar
Kildare vs Carlow (Division 2A) - 2pm, Newbridge
London vs Wicklow (Division 2B) - 2pm, McGovern Park, Ruislip
Donegal vs Derry (Division 2B) - 2pm, Letterkenny
Mayo vs Sligo (Division 2B) - 2pm, Ballina Stephenites
Armagh vs Roscommon (Division 3A) - 2pm, Athletic Grounds
Monaghan vs Tyrone (Division 3A) - 2pm, Inniskeen
Fermanagh vs Lancashire (Division 3B) - 12:30pm, Darver
Longford vs Leitrim (Division 3B) - 2pm, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park
Ladies football
Offaly vs London (Division 4B) - 12:30pm, Gaelic Park
Cavan vs Tyrone (Division 2B) - 2pm, Kingspan Breffni
Monaghan vs Armagh (Division 2B) - 2pm. St. Tiarnachs
Down vs Louth (Division 3B) - 2pm, Páirc Esler, Newry
Roscommon vs Sligo (Division 3A) - 2pm, St Croans
Wexford vs Longford (Division 3B) - 2pm, Hollymount
Kildare vs Wicklow (Division 3B) -2pm, Hawkfield Kildare C of Excel
Derry vs Fermanagh (Division 4A) - 2pm, Lavey GAA
Leitrim vs Antrim (Division 4A) - 2pm, Ballinamore
Carlow vs Limerick (Division 4B) 2pm, Netwatch Cullen Park
Mayo vs Donegal (Division 1A) 2pm, Connacht Centre of Excellence
Westmeath vs Galway (Division 1A) 2pm,Moate, Westmeath
Cork vs Waterford (Division 1B) 2pm, Cork IT
Kerry vs Laois (Division 2A) - 2pm, Fitzgerald Stadium
Tipperary vs Clare (Division 2A) - 2pm, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles
Club Championships
Oulart the Ballagh v Sarsfields- 4pm, Croke Park. Live on RTÉ2
Salthill Knocknacarra v St Rynaghs - 2pm, Croke Park. Live on RTÉ2