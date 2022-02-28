Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 19:36

Leeds appoint former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch

The American has agreed a deal until June 2025.
Leeds appoint former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch

By PA Sport Staff

Leeds have appointed American Jesse Marsch as Marcelo Bielsa’s replacement.

Bielsa was sacked on Sunday after three-and-a-half highly successful years at the helm, with owner Andrea Radrizzani saying he “had to act in order to secure Premier League status”.

The West Yorkshire club have acted swiftly to name a successor, with Marsch agreeing to become their new head coach, pending international clearance, after putting pen to paper on a deal that runs to June 2025.

“We are delighted to welcome Jesse to the club and excited for him to lead us into this new chapter,” said Victor Orta, Leeds’ director of football, on the club website.

More in this section

Fan Zhengyi beats Ronnie O’Sullivan to claim BetVictor European Masters title Fan Zhengyi beats Ronnie O’Sullivan to claim BetVictor European Masters title
Liverpool hero Caoimhin Kelleher would rather have saved a penalty than scored Liverpool hero Caoimhin Kelleher would rather have saved a penalty than scored
Ralf Rangnick defends Cristiano Ronaldo selection for Man Utd draw with Watford Ralf Rangnick defends Cristiano Ronaldo selection for Man Utd draw with Watford
West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski expects race for fourth place to go down to the wire

West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski expects race for fourth place to go down to the wire

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more