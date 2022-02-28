Leeds appoint former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch

By PA Sport Staff

Leeds have appointed American Jesse Marsch as Marcelo Bielsa’s replacement.

Bielsa was sacked on Sunday after three-and-a-half highly successful years at the helm, with owner Andrea Radrizzani saying he “had to act in order to secure Premier League status”.

#LUFC can today announce the appointment of Jesse Marsch as our new head coach, pending international clearance — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 28, 2022

The West Yorkshire club have acted swiftly to name a successor, with Marsch agreeing to become their new head coach, pending international clearance, after putting pen to paper on a deal that runs to June 2025.

“We are delighted to welcome Jesse to the club and excited for him to lead us into this new chapter,” said Victor Orta, Leeds’ director of football, on the club website.