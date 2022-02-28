Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 16:40

EFL asks Derby administrators for ‘urgent update’ on funding for rest of season

A four-week extension to provide proof of funding was granted on January 27th.
EFL asks Derby administrators for ‘urgent update’ on funding for rest of season

Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

The English Football League has asked Derby’s administrators for an “urgent update” on how the club will be funded for the rest of the season.

On January 27th, the EFL and the Championship club’s administrators, Quantuma, agreed a four-week extension to the deadline to provide proof of funding.

The EFL has now stated that it has still not received this evidence, nor any information from the administrators concerning a preferred bidder.

“On January 27th the EFL and Derby County’s administrators, Quantuma, announced a four-week extension to the deadline for the provision of evidence of sufficient funding to complete the current season,” the league said in a statement.

“The administrators have not yet provided that evidence, and we await an urgent further update from them on both that and the announcement of a preferred bidder.”

More in this section

Fan Zhengyi beats Ronnie O’Sullivan to claim BetVictor European Masters title Fan Zhengyi beats Ronnie O’Sullivan to claim BetVictor European Masters title
Liverpool hero Caoimhin Kelleher would rather have saved a penalty than scored Liverpool hero Caoimhin Kelleher would rather have saved a penalty than scored
West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski expects race for fourth place to go down to the wire West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski expects race for fourth place to go down to the wire
Everton make formal Premier League complaint over recent decisions by officials

Everton make formal Premier League complaint over recent decisions by officials

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more