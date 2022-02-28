Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 15:45

Russia set to be expelled from World Cup over invasion of Ukraine

FIFA is in advanced talks to suspend the Russian Football Union.
By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

Russia are set to be expelled from the World Cup over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The PA news agency understands the game’s global governing body FIFA is in advanced talks to suspend the Russian Football Union.

It is working closely with European confederation UEFA, and it is expected a joint statement confirming the RFU’s suspension could come later on Monday.

The suspension would mean that, barring an unlikely change of course in the Russian invasion, the country would not be able to face Poland in a World Cup play-off semi-final next month.

The International Olympic Committee issued a recommendation to international sports federations earlier on Monday to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes, officials and teams from international competitions wherever possible.

