Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 13:56

Investigation launched into scoring of Josh Taylor’s win over Jack Catterall

Challenger Catterall claimed his dreams had been “stolen”.
Investigation launched into scoring of Josh Taylor’s win over Jack Catterall

By Gavin McCafferty, PA

British boxing authorities have confirmed an investigation into the scoring of Josh Taylor’s controversial victory over Jack Catterall.

Challenger Catterall claimed his dreams had been “stolen” after a split decision went the way of undisputed super-lightweight world champion Taylor in Glasgow on Saturday.

A brief statement from British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith confirmed the organisation “will be investigating the scoring of this contest and will advise accordingly”.

Catterall put Taylor on the canvas in the eighth round and both boxers were deducted a point each for offences.

There was widespread surprise inside the Hydro arena when it was announced that the Scotsman had won a split decision to hold on to his belts.

Howard Foster scored it 113-112 in favour of Catterall with Victor Loughlin giving the fight to Taylor by the same scoreline and Ian John-Lewis awarding the Prestonpans fighter a 114-111 victory.

Taylor claimed he was the rightful victor but few observers agreed with the decision, which left the fight’s promoter, Boxxer chief executive Ben Shalom, feeling “embarrassed” and “angry”.

Chorley boxer Catterall stormed off when the decision was announced and later claimed he had given Taylor a “lesson”, adding on social media: “Boxing shame on you.”

Catterall had previously stepped aside from a mandatory challenge to allow Taylor to unify the division and his trainer, Jamie Moore, claimed Saturday’s decision could have serious ramifications for the future of boxing.

Moore wrote on Twitter: “He did the honourable thing of stepping aside to allow an undisputed champion to be crowned, for the good of boxing, to have the sport he loves rob him of his dream.

“What happened cannot continue to happen if the sport I love has a long term future as a credible sport.”

More in this section

West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski expects race for fourth place to go down to the wire West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski expects race for fourth place to go down to the wire
Fan Zhengyi beats Ronnie O’Sullivan to claim BetVictor European Masters title Fan Zhengyi beats Ronnie O’Sullivan to claim BetVictor European Masters title
Ralf Rangnick defends Cristiano Ronaldo selection for Man Utd draw with Watford Ralf Rangnick defends Cristiano Ronaldo selection for Man Utd draw with Watford
Liverpool hero Caoimhin Kelleher would rather have saved a penalty than scored

Liverpool hero Caoimhin Kelleher would rather have saved a penalty than scored

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more