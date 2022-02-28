Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 14:18

Everton fan admits throwing plastic bottle at Aston Villa’s Matty Cash

Roger Tweedle, 19, hurled a bottle of Lucozade towards Villa players as they celebrated a goal near the end of the first half of the match.
By Kim Pilling, PA

An Everton fan has admitted assaulting Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash with a plastic bottle thrown from his seat.

Roger Tweedle, 19, hurled a bottle of Lucozade towards Villa players as they celebrated a goal near the end of the first half of the Premier League match on January 22.

It struck Villa defender Matty Cash in the face and the defendant was seen to raise his arms aloft in the Lower Gwladys Street end in his own celebration.

On Monday, Tweedle, of Cranehurst Road, pleaded guilty at Sefton Magistrates’ Court to throwing a bottle at or towards the playing area.

He also admitted common assault against Cash.

 

Prosecutor Amanda York said Tweedle was identified by police officers and removed from his seat following the incident.

He was arrested and when interviewed later said he was “not very happy” when the away team scored and celebrated in front of home supporters.

He said he “went along with the crowd” when he raised his arms in the air after the strike from the bottle which contained a small amount of juice.

Ms York said Cash was not injured and did not need any medical treatment.

Tweedle did not realise he had committed an offence when arrested and was remorseful, the court heard.

District Judge James Clarke adjourned proceedings for a pre-sentence report to find out more about the defendant who had no previous convictions.

He told him: “It is a serious matter throwing any bottle, plastic or glass, and it striking someone in the face.

“It is fortunate that no-one had an injury here. The fact that it happened at a football match increases the seriousness.”

An application for a football banning order will be made, said the prosecutor.

Tweedle was granted bail ahead of sentencing on March 24 and must not go within a mile of the Goodison Park ground or attend any regulated football matches.

West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski expects race for fourth place to go down to the wire

