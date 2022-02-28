Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 08:14

Football rumours: Tottenham and Newcastle battling to sign Sven Botman

The move is driven by Spurs’ desire to appease manager Antonio Conte.
By PA Sport Staff

Tottenham are reportedly on a mission to beat Newcastle to the signing of Lille defender Sven Botman. The Daily Star says the move is driven by the club’s desire to appease manager Antonio Conte, following a disappointing January transfer window in which the Italian was handed just two additions.

The Sun reports the pursuit of Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has boiled down to a two-horse race between Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The 25-year-old looks set to depart Chelsea at the end of the season, with claims Christensen has made the decision to move on from Stamford Bridge.

Andreas Christensen claps the fans
Andreas Christensen is reportedly leaving Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

Dimitris Giannoulis is a summer loan target for both Real Sociedad and Atalanta, according to Norfolk Live. The Norwich defender has fallen behind on-loan Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams in Dean Smith’s side, leading to the interest from Europe.

The Sun also says Manchester City and Chelsea are set to battle it out for 15-year-old West Brom wonderkid Jamaldeen Jimoh.

Franck Kessie: Spanish outlet Sport says Barcelona are closing in on a free transfer for the AC Milan midfielder.

Franck Kessie in action
Franck Kessie, left, could be heading to Spain (Martin Rickett/PA)

Goncalo Inacio: The Sporting defender is expected to extend his contract until 2026, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

