Sunday Sport: Ireland secure bonus point against Italy, Dublin continue winless streak

Updated: 4pm

GAA

Dublin's winless streak in the National Football League has stretched to four after they were beaten by Kildare in Newbridge.

A goal for the Lilywhites in the second half was the difference, ending 1-12 to 0-12 in Newbridge.

Meanwhile, Mayo made up a half-time deficit of two points to come back and defeat Armagh 1-10 to 0-15. Kerry also took a win over Monaghan in Inniskeen, ending 3-14 to 1-12.

Limerick's meeting with Cork at the Gaelic Grounds in Division 1A of the National Hurling League has just thrown in, while Galway suffered a 2-15 to 0-15 defeat against Wexford at Pearse Stadium.

Meanwhile, Clare took a big win over Offaly, ending 4-20 to 0-16 in Tullamore.

In Division 1B, Antrim lost 2-22 to 3-21 against Waterford at Corrigan Park, and Kilkenny saw off Laois at Nowlan Park, 2-28 to 0-17.

Mayo took a comprehensive win over neighbours Galway in their rearranged Division 1 fixture in the Lidl Ladies National Football League, ending 6-6 to 2-8.

Rugby

Ireland's Six Nations clash against Italy at the Aviva is proving to be far from a spectacle as Andy Farrell's side lead 24-6 at half-time.

An injury for the Italian's hooker, followed by a straight red for his replacement, Gianmarco Lucchesi, meant the visitors went down to 13 players.

Tries from Joey Carberry, Jamison Gibson-Park, Michael Lowry and Peter O'Mahony have already secured a bonus point for Ireland.

Soccer

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel feels they are the underdogs going into this afternoon's Carabao Cup final with Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won their last nine games, but Tuchel believes there are reasons for optimism despite their opponents' good form.

Kick-off at Wembley Stadium is at 4.30pm.

West Ham took a 1-0 win over Wolves in today's only Premier League game.

Arsenal beat Liverpool 4-0 in the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe scored for the Gunners in the first-half.

Elsewhere, City got a 4-1 win over United in the Manchester derby clash.

Golf

Shane Lowry is in a tie for second ahead of the final round of the Honda Classic.

The Offaly native will tee-off from 6-under-par later on in Florida, leaving him five shots off leader Daniel Berger of the United States.

Racing

An eight race card is taking place throughout the afternoon at Naas.

The Henry De Bromhead trained 'Gabbys Cross' has won the feature - the BetVictor Novice Handicap Steeplechase.

Rachael Blackmore guided the 7-year-old to victory after going off at a starting price of 22-to-1.