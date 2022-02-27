Cameron Norrie unable to halt Rafael Nadal as second successive title slips away

PA Sport Staff

Cameron Norrie missed out on a second successive ATP Tour title as he was unable to stop the incredible Rafael Nadal resurgence in Acapulco.

The British number one, who won in Delray Beach last week, lost the final of the Mexican Open 6-4 6-4 as the Spaniard’s unbeaten start to 2022 continued.

Nadal, fresh from his record-breaking Australian Open triumph, won for a fourth time in Acapulco, stretching his win record to 15-0 this year – his best ever start to a season.

Rafael Nadal is now the youngest and oldest winner in Acapulco (Eduardo Verdugo/AP/PA)

It was the 35-year-old’s 91st career title and he is now both the youngest and oldest champion in Acapulco, having first won as a teenager in 2005.

“It always has been a very special place,” Nadal said on the ATP Tour website. “The energy that the people from Mexico bring to me is very unique.

“I went through some very difficult moments during the match that I was able to save, and then I took advantage when I had the chances.

“I’m very pleased. It was a very important title for me, so I can’t be happier.”

Although it ended in disappointment, it was another impressive week for Norrie, who is now ranked 12 in the world.

He beat world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals, but was unable to stop Nadal, who won courtesy of a single break in either set.

Nadal’s four titles – he has previously won in 2005, 2013 and 2020 – have him equal with David Ferrer and Thomas Muster as the most successful male players at Acapulco.