Saturday sport: GAA vote in favour of championship shake-up, Harrington takes gold

GAA

The All-Ireland Football Championship will have a new format from next season.

Almost 95 per cent of delegates voted in favour of the Green Proposal at the GAA Congress in Mayo today.

Under the new format, the eight provincial finalists and the next-best eight teams based on league standings will compete for Sam Maguire.

The 16 teams who do not qualify for the All-Ireland Championship will participate in the Tailteann Cup.

Both competitions will run on a round-robin format with four groups of four.

#GAA Congress



MOTION 26



in favour - 96.2%

against - 3.8% — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 26, 2022

***

The first Allianz Football League game of the day is approaching half-time.

Offaly have a 0-2 to 0-1 lead over Meath after the early stages in Tullamore.

Elsewhere in the second tier, Down are up against Roscommon and Cork face Galway from 5pm.

In Division 1 this evening, All-Ireland champions Tyrone go to Ballybofey for a meeting with Donegal at 7.30pm.

***

Tipperary will look to keep their place at the top of Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League later.

They host Mattie Kenny's Dublin at Semple Stadium.

Throw-in is at 5pm.

Rugby

The first Six Nations match of the weekend is underway.

Scotland are in action against France at Murrayfield, where France lead 19-10 at half-time.

Later, Twickenham is the venue for England's meeting with Wales from 4.45pm.

***

Second half tries from Tom Daly and Pete Sullivan have helped Connacht beat the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship.

The westerners won by 19-17 in Galway.

Boxing

Kellie Harrington has secured gold in the women's lightweight division at the Strandja International Tournament.

The Olympic Champion overcame the challenge of Natalia Shadrina of Serbia via a unanimous decision in Sofia.

Aoife O'Rourke bids for gold in the middleweight final later this evening.

🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇



Tokyo Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington wins 🥇 at the 73rd Strandja International Tournament in a unanimous decision over Natalia Shadrina of 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/bxTbOsEZgw — IABA (@IABABOXING) February 26, 2022

Soccer

Tottenham have beaten Leeds 4-0 in the first Premier League game of the day.

Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty was among the goalscorers for Antonio Conte's side at Elland Road.

The result leaves Spurs in seventh, with Leeds just three points outside the relegation places in 15th.

***

Three games are just underway in the Premier League.

Christian Eriksen has started on the bench for Brentford against Newcastle.

Manchester United are up against Watford, while Burnley are in action against Crystal Palace.

Brighton's clash with Aston Villa has been pushed back to half-three due to traffic issues approaching the Amex Stadium.

From 5.30pm, leaders Manchester City take on Everton.

Golf

Shane Lowry is inside the top ten heading into the third round at the PGA Tour's Honda Classic.

The Offaly golfer is three-under-par, seven shots behind the leader Daniel Berger, teeing off at 6pm Irish time.

Racing

Last year's Grand National third and fourth go head-to-head in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse this afternoon.

2021 runner-up Burrows Saint will aim to register his first win over fences since his 2019 Irish Grand National triumph at the same venue.

While Any Second Now will warm up for the Aintree Grand National by running in the Grade Three contest, which goes to post at 4.18pm.