Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 22:10

LOI: Derry beat Rovers, Duff secures first win as Shelbourne boss

Derry City inflicted a first defeat of the season upon SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers.
James Cox

Derry City inflicted a first defeat of the season upon SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers.

Jamie McGonigle’s goal deep into injury time saw the Candystripes beat Rovers 2-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Damien Duff’s first win as Shelbourne boss came with a 2-0 victory away to Drogheda.

Dundalk twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw at Bohemians.

Aidan Keena scored against his former side to give Sligo Rovers a 2-1 win at St Patrick's Athletic.

While UCD and Finn Harps played out a goalless draw at Belfield.

Waterford made it two wins from two in the First Division with a 1-0 win at home to Bray.

A last-minute Dinny Corcoran penalty gave Wexford a 3-2 win at Cobh Ramblers.

While 10-man Galway held on for a 1-0 win away to Cork City.

 

READ NOW

