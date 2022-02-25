LOI: Derry beat Rovers, Duff secures first win as Shelbourne boss

James Cox
Derry City inflicted a first defeat of the season upon SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers.
Jamie McGonigle’s goal deep into injury time saw the Candystripes beat Rovers 2-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.
Damien Duff’s first win as Shelbourne boss came with a 2-0 victory away to Drogheda.
Dundalk twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw at Bohemians.
Aidan Keena scored against his former side to give Sligo Rovers a 2-1 win at St Patrick's Athletic.
While UCD and Finn Harps played out a goalless draw at Belfield.
Waterford made it two wins from two in the First Division with a 1-0 win at home to Bray.
A last-minute Dinny Corcoran penalty gave Wexford a 3-2 win at Cobh Ramblers.
While 10-man Galway held on for a 1-0 win away to Cork City.