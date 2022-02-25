GAA: All this weekend's fixtures and where to watch

Sarah Mooney

The National Hurling League returns after a break last weekend with a packed schedule of 17 fixtures across Saturday and Sunday, with another 15 on offer in the Camogie League.

The pick of the National Football League's games this weekend could meanwhile be Saturday night's clash of Donegal and Tyrone, while on Sunday, Dublin will travel to Kildare where they could find themselves with four losses from four and staring down the relegation barrel.

On Sunday in the Lidl Ladies National Football League, Connacht rivals Galway and Mayo look to get their fixture played at the second attempt after the game was one of five across the four divisions to fall foul of weather conditions last weekend.

All the weekend's fixtures, and where to watch them, are as follows:

Saturday

Allianz Football League

Donegal v Tyrone (Roinn 1) – 7.30pm, Ballybofey – Live on RTÉ Sport

Offaly v Meath (Roinn 2) – 2.30pm, Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park

Down v Roscommon (Roinn 2) – 5pm, Páirc Esler, Newry – Live on GAAGO and BBC iPlayer

Cork v Galway (Roinn 2) – 5pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Wicklow v Limerick (Roinn 3) – 2.30pm, Aughrim

Laois v Antrim (Roinn 3) – 6pm, MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise

Tipperary v Sligo (Roinn 4) – 7pm, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles

Allianz Hurling League

Tipperary v Dublin (Roinn 1 Group B) – 5pm, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles – Live on GAAGO

Louth v Monaghan (Roinn 3A) – 2pm, Darver

Leitrim v Cavan (Roinn 3B) – 3pm, Abbottstown - GAA Centre of Excellence

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League

Offaly v Dublin (Division 1 Group 1) – 12.30pm, Drumcullen

Cork v Limerick (Division 1 Group 2) – 3pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Sunday

Allianz Football League

Kildare v Dublin (Roinn 1) – 1.45pm, Newbridge – Live on TG4

Monaghan v Kerry (Roinn 1) – 2pm, Inniskeen

Mayo v Armagh (Roinn 1) – 2pm, Dr Hyde Park

Clare v Derry (Roinn 2) – 1pm, Cusack Park, Ennis

Longford v Fermanagh (Roinn 3) – 2pm, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park

Louth v Westmeath (Roinn 3) – 2pm, Páirc Mhuire, Ardee

London v Wexford (Roinn 4) – 1pm, McGovern Park, Ruislip

Cavan v Carlow (Roinn 4) – 2pm, Kingspan Breffni

Waterford v Leitrim (Roinn 4) – 2pm, Fraher Field

Allianz Hurling League

Antrim v Waterford (Roinn 1B) – 1pm, Corrigan Park, Belfast

Kilkenny v Laois (Roinn 1B) – 2pm, UPMC Nowlan Park

Galway v Wexford (Roinn 1A) – 2pm, Pearse Stadium – Live on TG4

Offaly v Clare (Roinn 1A) – 2pm, Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park

Limerick v Cork (Roinn 1A) – 3.45pm, TUS Gaelic Grounds – Live on TG4

Carlow v Kerry (Roinn 2A) – 12.30pm, Netwatch Cullen Park

Down v Kildare (Roinn 2A) – 1pm, Ballycran

Meath v Westmeath (Roinn 2A) – 2pm, Trim

Sligo v London (Roinn 2B) – 12pm, Connacht Centre of Excellence

Wicklow v Donegal (Roinn 2B) – 12.30pm, Aughrim

Derry v Mayo (Roinn 2B) – 1pm, Owenbeg

Roscommon v Warwickshire (Roinn 3A) – 1pm, Kiltoom

Tyrone v Armagh (Roinn 3A) – 2pm, O'Neills Healy Park, Omagh

Lancashire v Longford (Roinn 3B) – 1pm, Abbottstown - GAA Centre of Excellence

Lidl Ladies National Football League

Galway v Mayo (Division 1A) – 2pm, Tuam Stadium

Clare v Kerry (Division 2A) – 2pm, Doonbeg

Armagh v Cavan (Division 2B) – 2pm, Athletic Grounds, Armagh

Sligo v Down (Division 3A) – 2pm, IT Sligo

Longford v Kildare (Division 3B) – 2pm, Emmet Park, Killoe

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League

Clare v Kilkenny (Division 1 Group 2) – 1pm, Cusack Park, Ennis

Down v Galway (Division 1 Group 1) – 2pm, TBC

Wexford v Meath (Division 2 Group 1) – 2pm, TBC

Derry v Kildare (Division 2 Group 1) – 2pm, St Mary’s

Waterford v Kilkenny (Division 2 Group 2) – 2pm, WIT

Tipperary v Westmeath (Division 2 Group 2) – 2pm, The Ragg

Clare v Down (Division 3 Group 1) – 2pm, Fr McNamara pitch

Laois v Wexford (Division 3 Group 1) – 2pm, TBC

Carlow v Dublin (Division 3 Group 2) – 2pm, Netwatch Centre of Excellence, Fenagh

Cavan v Armagh (Division 3 Group 2) – 2pm, TBC

Roscommon v Antrim (Division 3 Group 2) – 2pm, TBC

Tyrone v Wicklow (Division 4) – 2pm, Páirc Éire Óg an Charraig Mhór

Mayo v Donegal (Division 4) – 2pm, TBC