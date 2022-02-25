GAA: All this weekend's fixtures and where to watch

Sarah Mooney
The National Hurling League returns after a break last weekend with a packed schedule of 17 fixtures across Saturday and Sunday, with another 15 on offer in the Camogie League.
The pick of the National Football League's games this weekend could meanwhile be Saturday night's clash of Donegal and Tyrone, while on Sunday, Dublin will travel to Kildare where they could find themselves with four losses from four and staring down the relegation barrel.
On Sunday in the Lidl Ladies National Football League, Connacht rivals Galway and Mayo look to get their fixture played at the second attempt after the game was one of five across the four divisions to fall foul of weather conditions last weekend.
All the weekend's fixtures, and where to watch them, are as follows:
Saturday
Allianz Football League
Donegal v Tyrone (Roinn 1) – 7.30pm, Ballybofey – Live on RTÉ Sport
Offaly v Meath (Roinn 2) – 2.30pm, Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park
Down v Roscommon (Roinn 2) – 5pm, Páirc Esler, Newry – Live on GAAGO and BBC iPlayer
Cork v Galway (Roinn 2) – 5pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Wicklow v Limerick (Roinn 3) – 2.30pm, Aughrim
Laois v Antrim (Roinn 3) – 6pm, MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise
Tipperary v Sligo (Roinn 4) – 7pm, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles
Allianz Hurling League
Tipperary v Dublin (Roinn 1 Group B) – 5pm, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles – Live on GAAGO
Louth v Monaghan (Roinn 3A) – 2pm, Darver
Leitrim v Cavan (Roinn 3B) – 3pm, Abbottstown - GAA Centre of Excellence
Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League
Offaly v Dublin (Division 1 Group 1) – 12.30pm, Drumcullen
Cork v Limerick (Division 1 Group 2) – 3pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Sunday
Allianz Football League
Kildare v Dublin (Roinn 1) – 1.45pm, Newbridge – Live on TG4
Monaghan v Kerry (Roinn 1) – 2pm, Inniskeen
Mayo v Armagh (Roinn 1) – 2pm, Dr Hyde Park
Clare v Derry (Roinn 2) – 1pm, Cusack Park, Ennis
Longford v Fermanagh (Roinn 3) – 2pm, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park
Louth v Westmeath (Roinn 3) – 2pm, Páirc Mhuire, Ardee
London v Wexford (Roinn 4) – 1pm, McGovern Park, Ruislip
Cavan v Carlow (Roinn 4) – 2pm, Kingspan Breffni
Waterford v Leitrim (Roinn 4) – 2pm, Fraher Field
Allianz Hurling League
Antrim v Waterford (Roinn 1B) – 1pm, Corrigan Park, Belfast
Kilkenny v Laois (Roinn 1B) – 2pm, UPMC Nowlan Park
Galway v Wexford (Roinn 1A) – 2pm, Pearse Stadium – Live on TG4
Offaly v Clare (Roinn 1A) – 2pm, Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park
Limerick v Cork (Roinn 1A) – 3.45pm, TUS Gaelic Grounds – Live on TG4
Carlow v Kerry (Roinn 2A) – 12.30pm, Netwatch Cullen Park
Down v Kildare (Roinn 2A) – 1pm, Ballycran
Meath v Westmeath (Roinn 2A) – 2pm, Trim
Sligo v London (Roinn 2B) – 12pm, Connacht Centre of Excellence
Wicklow v Donegal (Roinn 2B) – 12.30pm, Aughrim
Derry v Mayo (Roinn 2B) – 1pm, Owenbeg
Roscommon v Warwickshire (Roinn 3A) – 1pm, Kiltoom
Tyrone v Armagh (Roinn 3A) – 2pm, O'Neills Healy Park, Omagh
Lancashire v Longford (Roinn 3B) – 1pm, Abbottstown - GAA Centre of Excellence
Lidl Ladies National Football League
Galway v Mayo (Division 1A) – 2pm, Tuam Stadium
Clare v Kerry (Division 2A) – 2pm, Doonbeg
Armagh v Cavan (Division 2B) – 2pm, Athletic Grounds, Armagh
Sligo v Down (Division 3A) – 2pm, IT Sligo
Longford v Kildare (Division 3B) – 2pm, Emmet Park, Killoe
Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League
Clare v Kilkenny (Division 1 Group 2) – 1pm, Cusack Park, Ennis
Down v Galway (Division 1 Group 1) – 2pm, TBC
Wexford v Meath (Division 2 Group 1) – 2pm, TBC
Derry v Kildare (Division 2 Group 1) – 2pm, St Mary’s
Waterford v Kilkenny (Division 2 Group 2) – 2pm, WIT
Tipperary v Westmeath (Division 2 Group 2) – 2pm, The Ragg
Clare v Down (Division 3 Group 1) – 2pm, Fr McNamara pitch
Laois v Wexford (Division 3 Group 1) – 2pm, TBC
Carlow v Dublin (Division 3 Group 2) – 2pm, Netwatch Centre of Excellence, Fenagh
Cavan v Armagh (Division 3 Group 2) – 2pm, TBC
Roscommon v Antrim (Division 3 Group 2) – 2pm, TBC
Tyrone v Wicklow (Division 4) – 2pm, Páirc Éire Óg an Charraig Mhór
Mayo v Donegal (Division 4) – 2pm, TBC