Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 19:04

Novak Djokovic surrenders world number-one spot to Daniil Medvedev after defeat

The Serbian has topped the rankings since February 2, 2020.
Novak Djokovic surrenders world number-one spot to Daniil Medvedev after defeat

By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent

Novak Djokovic will be overtaken as world number one by Daniil Medvedev on Monday after a shock loss to Jiri Vesely in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Playing his first tournament of the year following his deportation from Australia, Djokovic was relatively comfortable in his first two matches.

But a combination of some unusual mistakes and an inspired opponent contributed to a 6-4 7-6 (4) defeat that spells the end of Djokovic’s current two-year reign at the top of the rankings.

The Serbian has sat in the number one spot since overtaking Rafael Nadal on February 2, 2020, setting a new record last March for weeks at the top that currently stands at 361.

But next week that position will be taken by US Open champion Medvedev, who is through to the quarter-finals of the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

The Russian knew going into this week that a title would guarantee him top spot and, speaking at the weekend, Djokovic said: “He deserves to be number one. Eventually it’s going to happen. If it happens this week, I’ll be the first one to congratulate him.”

Medvedev, who suffered an agonising five-set loss to Nadal in the final of the Australian Open last month, will become the first man other than Djokovic, Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray to hold the world number one ranking since Andy Roddick in February 2004.

Czech Vesely is ranked down at 123 but has been playing well above that this week, and the 28-year-old is the lowest-ranked player to beat Djokovic for almost four years.

Jiri Vesely stunned Novak Djokovic in Dubai
Jiri Vesely stunned Novak Djokovic in Dubai (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Djokovic retrieved an early break but Vesely, who won their only previous meeting in Monte Carlo six years ago, pressured the top seed’s serve again in the seventh game and held his nerve to take the first set.

He broke Djokovic for a third time in the seventh game of the second set and, although he was unable to serve out the victory, Vesely claimed the tie-break to secure a famous win.

More in this section

‘No chance’ of Caoimhin Kelleher not starting the Carabao Cup final – Jurgen Klopp ‘No chance’ of Caoimhin Kelleher not starting the Carabao Cup final – Jurgen Klopp
Rafael Nadal continues hot start to 2022 in Mexico Rafael Nadal continues hot start to 2022 in Mexico
Ben Mee heads winner as Burnley stun Tottenham to boost survival hopes Ben Mee heads winner as Burnley stun Tottenham to boost survival hopes
Waterford's Craig Breen overcomes tragedy to lead Ford’s rally fightback

Waterford's Craig Breen overcomes tragedy to lead Ford’s rally fightback

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more