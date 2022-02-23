Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 10:42

Alexander Zverev expelled from Mexican Open after hitting out at umpire’s chair

The shocking outburst occurred shortly after a doubles defeat in Acapulco.
Alexander Zverev expelled from Mexican Open after hitting out at umpire’s chair

By PA Sport Staff

World number three Alexander Zverev has been booted out of a tournament in Acapulco and faces a hefty punishment after repeatedly smashing an umpire’s chair with his racket following a doubles match.

The shocking incident occurred moments after the German and Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo were beaten 6-2 4-6 10-6 by Britain’s Lloyd Glasspool and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara,

The four players shook hands at the net before Zverev turned to the umpire and aggressively hit the chair with his racket three times, almost catching the official’s leg with one swing.

As the umpire stood to climb down from his chair, 24-year-old Zverev walked back over and took another swing.

Tournament organisers swiftly confirmed that Zverev would play no further part in the Mexican Open, posting on Twitter: “Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco.”

The ATP has yet to announce any sanctions, but its website shows that Zverev’s second-round opponent in the singles, Peter Gojowczyk, has been given a walkover.

More in this section

Prop Tom O’Toole ruled out of Ireland Six Nations clash with Italy Prop Tom O’Toole ruled out of Ireland Six Nations clash with Italy
Marcelo Bielsa defends Leeds’ response to Robin Koch’s head injury Marcelo Bielsa defends Leeds’ response to Robin Koch’s head injury
England lock George Kruis retiring from rugby to focus on business commitments England lock George Kruis retiring from rugby to focus on business commitments
Phil Mickelson regrets ‘reckless’ Saudi comments and hints at break from golf

Phil Mickelson regrets ‘reckless’ Saudi comments and hints at break from golf

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more