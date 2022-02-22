Ireland could host a quarter of Euro 2028 games

The island of Ireland could host as many as a quarter of the games in the 2028 European Championship, the Government will be told today.

A memo for information on the joint bid to host the tournament by the FAI and the FAs of Northern Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales will be brought to Cabinet on Tuesday, according to the Irish Examiner.

Minsiters will be told that 25 per cent of games would be held in the North and the Republic.

Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Croke Park will both be included as part of the bid. Other stadiums such as Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork are likely to be considered, but there is no final decision on this.

Government sources said the FAs of the five nations switched focus to hosting Euro 2028 after deciding against a bid for the 2030 World Cup.

If Uefa decides on a 32-team Euro 2028, Ireland could see fewer games, but it would still be a "substantial" number, sources said.

The UK is seen as the leader of the bid with Ireland, Scotland and Wales as partners.