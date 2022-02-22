Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 13:43

Johnson suggests stripping Russia of hosting duties for Champions League final

The British prime minister told MPs there is ‘no chance’ of holding football tournaments in a Russia that ‘invades sovereign countries’.
Johnson suggests stripping Russia of hosting duties for Champions League final

By Richard Wheeler, PA Parliamentary Editor

Boris Johnson has signalled Russia should be stripped of hosting this season’s Champions League Final following the “renewed invasion” of Ukraine.

The British prime minister told MPs there is “no chance” of holding football tournaments in a Russia that “invades sovereign countries”.

His comments came hours after Russian president Vladimir Putin recognised the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the Donbas, eastern Ukraine, as independent states.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

Mr Johnson added that Russian tanks and armed personnel carriers have “since been spotted” in the breakaway regions.

St Petersburg is due to host this season’s Uefa Champions League final in May.

English clubs Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool remain in the competition.

Mr Johnson, speaking after announcing new sanctions on Russian banks and wealthy individuals, told the UK House of Commons: “It’s absolutely vital in this critical moment that President Putin understands that what he is doing is going to be a disaster for Russia.

“And it is clear from the response of the world to what he has done already in Donbas that he is going to end up with a Russia that is poorer as a result of the sanctions that the world will implement.

“A Russia that is more isolated, a Russia that has pariah status – no chance of holding football tournaments in a Russia that invades sovereign countries.

“A Russia that is engaged in a bloody and debilitating conflict with a fellow Slav country. What an appalling result for President Putin.

“I hope that he steps back from the brink and does not conduct a full invasion.”

British culture secretary Nadine Dorries said Mr Putin should not be allowed to “exploit” events like the Champions League final to legitimise the invasion of Ukraine.

“I have serious concerns about the sporting events due to be held in Russia, such as the Champions League final, and will discuss with the relevant governing bodies,” she said.

“We won’t allow President Putin to exploit events on the world stage to legitimise his illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

More in this section

Prop Tom O’Toole ruled out of Ireland Six Nations clash with Italy Prop Tom O’Toole ruled out of Ireland Six Nations clash with Italy
England lock George Kruis retiring from rugby to focus on business commitments England lock George Kruis retiring from rugby to focus on business commitments
Wolves beat out-of-form Leicester to maintain Champions League challenge Wolves beat out-of-form Leicester to maintain Champions League challenge
Marcelo Bielsa defends Leeds’ response to Robin Koch’s head injury

Marcelo Bielsa defends Leeds’ response to Robin Koch’s head injury

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more