Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 10:01

England lock George Kruis retiring from rugby to focus on business commitments

The 32-year-old Saitama Wild Knights forward will hang up his boots at the end of the Japanese league season in May.
England lock George Kruis retiring from rugby to focus on business commitments

By PA Sport staff

England forward George Kruis has announced his retirement from rugby on his 32nd birthday in order to focus on his business commitments.

Former Saracens lock Kruis, who won 45 caps for England and represented the British and Irish Lions, will hang up his boots at the end of the current Japanese league season with Saitama Wild Knights.

Kruis, who announced his decision via his sports nutrition company’s website fourfive.com, said: “My rugby career has been amazing, the friends and experiences I have made will shape the rest of my life.

“I have always given 100 per cent to everything I do and right now I’m planning on my focus being 100 per cent on building the fourfive.com brand when I finish with Saitama Wild Knights in May.”

Kruis, not included in England head coach Eddie Jones’ current Six Nations squad, has opted not to pursue his bid to regain a place in the side in time for next year’s World Cup in France.

He said: “For me, I need to embrace my business and the opportunity it presents. I want and need to challenge myself to replicate my international standard off the field – and build the fourfive brand.”

George Kruis, left, made 45 appearances for England
George Kruis, left, made 45 appearances for England (Adam Davy/PA)

Kruis won four Premiership titles and three European Champions Cups during his 11 years at Saracens before leaving to join Japanese side Wild Knights for the 2020/21 season.

He was also a part of two Six Nations triumphs for England, including the Grand slam in 2016, after making his debut for his country against New Zealand at Twickenham in 2014.

More in this section

Wolves beat out-of-form Leicester to maintain Champions League challenge Wolves beat out-of-form Leicester to maintain Champions League challenge
Subs swing thrilling battle Man United’s way in Leeds Subs swing thrilling battle Man United’s way in Leeds
Arsenal adulation ‘surreal’ for Emile Smith Rowe as young Gunner fires 10th goal Arsenal adulation ‘surreal’ for Emile Smith Rowe as young Gunner fires 10th goal
Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino remain doubts for Carabao Cup final

Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino remain doubts for Carabao Cup final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more