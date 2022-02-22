Former England and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere signs for Danish club Aarhus

By PA Sport Staff
Former England midfielder Jack Wilshere has joined Danish club Aarhus.
Wilshere, without a club since leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season, had been training at former club Arsenal.
The 30-year-old has signed for Aarhus until the end of the season with an option to extend.
Vi er glade for at kunne byde @JackWilshere velkommen til AGF og til #aarhus 🤝⚽⬇ #ksdh #sldk
— AGF (@AGFFodbold) February 20, 2022
“I am at a point in my career where I need to get started again after a difficult period,” Wilshere told the official Aarhus website.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity AGF has offered me and I will do everything I can to help the team move forward. I am very much looking forward to contributing to the team.”
Aarhus sports director Stig Inge Bjornebye, the former Liverpool and Norway defender, said: “He (Wilshere) is in good physical shape, but of course lacks some match fitness.
“It will probably come, and we look forward to seeing him in the white jersey.”