Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 17:34

Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino remain doubts for Carabao Cup final

The pair both missed the weekend win over Norwich, Jota with an ankle problem and Firmino a thigh muscle issue.
Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino remain doubts for Carabao Cup final

By PA Sport Staff

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he does not yet know whether forwards Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino will be fit for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

The pair both missed the weekend win over Norwich, Jota with an ankle problem and Firmino a thigh muscle issue, and will sit out the midweek visit of Leeds.

Jota appears to have more chance of making the Wembley clash against Chelsea, with Klopp admitting after the victory over the Canaries his injury was better than they first thought, but both are facing a race against time.

“It’s too early. I don’t even know if it will be a late decision or not,” he told the club’s website.

“I saw them both today, they both look great – but those two always look great.

“We have to see how the specific issues develop, but we obviously will try everything.”

More in this section

Wolves beat out-of-form Leicester to maintain Champions League challenge Wolves beat out-of-form Leicester to maintain Champions League challenge
Arsenal adulation ‘surreal’ for Emile Smith Rowe as young Gunner fires 10th goal Arsenal adulation ‘surreal’ for Emile Smith Rowe as young Gunner fires 10th goal
Amir Khan mulls retirement after loss to Kell Brook Amir Khan mulls retirement after loss to Kell Brook
Subs swing thrilling battle Man United’s way in Leeds

Subs swing thrilling battle Man United’s way in Leeds

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more