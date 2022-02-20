Sunday sports: Kerry to face Donegal, Man United and Leeds meet in derby

Digital Desk Staff

Soccer

Manchester United will look to put some distance between themselves and those chasing a top four place in today's 2pm clash with Leeds Utd at Elland Road.

Elsewhere Leicester will be aiming for their first domestic win in five matches when they face Wolves at 4.30pm.

Gaelic Games

In the National Football League Jack O'Connor's Kerry continue their campaign this afternoon against Donegal at Fitzgerald Stadium at 1.45pm.

Tyrone will be hoping for the first win in the division as they host Kildare in Omagh at 3.45pm.

Three of today's games have been called off due the adverse weather conditions.

The Division 2 Galway Offaly clash is off due to the upgraded weather warning.

While both the Division 3 game between Westmeath Longford and Division 4 meeting of Sligo and Cavan have been postponed due to unplayable pitches.

In the Ladies National football League the Division 1A clash between Galway and Mayo has now been postponed.

The re-organised Camgoie Club Semi Final between Sarsfield and Slaughtneil will take place today in Gorey at 2pm.

Rugby

Ulster will look to close the gap on Leinster at the top of the United Rugby Championship today as they take on Dragons.

Robert Balacoune and James Hume return from Ireland camp and join the match day 15 for the clash at 2pm in Rodney Parade.