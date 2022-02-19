Saturday sports: Dublin and Mayo renew rivalry, games called off due to weather

Digital Desk Staff

Soccer

Newcastle can pull further clear of the Premier League relegation zone by registering a fourth win in a row in this lunchtime's game at West Ham.

The Londoners will move into the top four if they triumph.

Newcastle will kick off the game four points above the drop-zone and manager Eddie Howe has been delighted with his side's recent form.

Arsenal, who are in contention for the Champions League spots, host Brentford later this afternoon.

Liverpool look to keep some pressure on leaders Manchester City in their game with Norwich at Anfield.

City host Tottenham in the late kick-off.

Chelsea, who are fresh from lifting the Club World Cup, go to Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, Southampton take on Everton, Aston Villa meet strugglers Watford and Brighton face Burnley.

Tonight's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Bohemians has been postponed.

The decision was made following a pitch inspection at the Showgrounds this morning.

Damien Duff’s managerial career began in nightmare fashion last night.

His Shelbourne side were beaten 3-0 at home by St Patrick's Athletic.

Shamrock Rovers began the defence of their title with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to UCD.

While Dundalk twice took the lead at home to Derry City, but ultimately had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Dylan McGlade’s hat-trick helped Cork City to a massive 6-0 win away to Bray on opening night in the First Division.

Waterford began with a 5-2 win at Athlone.

While Treaty United were 5-1 winners away to Wexford.

The Republic of Ireland have a rare chance to reach a tournament final today.

Vera Pauw’s side take on Russia in the semi-finals of the Pinatar Cup in La Manga. Kick-off is at 7.30.

Rugby

Simon Zebo scored a hat-trick of tries as Munster moved to within a point of United Rugby Championship leaders Ulster.

They were 34-20 bonus point winners over Edinburgh at Thomond Park.

Leinster can go top of the table this evening, with a win over Ospreys.

And Kieran Marmion wins a 200th cap for Connacht in this evening’s game away to Scarlets.

GAA

There’s a repeat of last season’s All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park this evening, as Dublin face Mayo in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

Elsewhere, early pace-setters Armagh face Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds from 5.30pm.

Antrim can draw level with Division 3 leaders Limerick with a win over Wicklow this afternoon.

And Fermanagh are still seeking their first points of the year as they welcome Laois to Brewster Park.

Carlow and Waterford are both hoping for first wins in Division 4 when they meet at Netwatch Cullen Park.

NUI Galway are hoping to complete a third level double later.

Their hurlers face U-L in this year’s Fitzgibbon Cup final.

Three matches due to be played this afternoon have been postponed.

The AIB All-Ireland Club Camogie semi-final between Galway's Sarsfields and Slaughtneil of Derry is off.

While the Ladies Football League matches between Sligo and Down and Clare and Kerry have also been postponed.

Cricket

Ireland have set Bahrain a target for 159 in their T-20 World Cup qualifying match.

Gareth Delany top scored with 51 runs with Andrew Balbirnie adding 33 and Paul Stirling 33.