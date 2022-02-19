Sat, 19 Feb, 2022 - 12:22

League of Ireland and GAA matches called off due to weather

A number of League of Ireland and GAA fixtures have been cancelled due to weather conditions. 
James Cox

The FAI has confirmed that the First Division fixture between Longford Town and Cobh Ramblers (which was due to take place at 7.30pm on Saturday) has been postponed along with Sligo Rovers v Bohemians (which was due to kick off at 7.45pm on Saturday).

Today's women's NFL Division 2A fixture between Clare and Kerry (Doonbeg, 3pm) has been postponed along with the NFL Division 3A fixture between Sligo and Down (which was due to start at 2pm).

The NFL Division 2A fixture between Clare and Kerry, which was scheduled for today but also postponed, will be played on Sunday, February 27th (details TBC).

Tonight's Division Three National Football League game between Fermanagh and Laois has also been postponed.

The GAA say they will make a decision on the re-fixture next week.

