LOI: Damien Duff suffers tough start as Shelbourne well beaten by St Pat's

James Cox

Damien Duff’s endured a nightmare start to his managerial career last night.

His Shelbourne side were beaten 3-0 by St Patrick's Athletic at Tolka Park.

Shamrock Rovers began the defence of their SSE Airtricity Premier Division title with a 3-0 win at home to UCD.

Dundalk twice took the lead, but were twice brought back to parity in a 2-2 draw with Derry City at Oriel Park.

It was a night for the away sides in the First Division.

Dylan McGlade scored a hat-trick for Cork City in a 6-0 win away to Bray Wanderers.

Treaty United were 5-1 winners at Wexford.

While Waterford began life back in the second tier with a 5-2 win away to Athlone.