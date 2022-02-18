Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 21:52

Munster see off Edinburgh with hat-trick from Zebo

Although Edinburgh went into the game sitting ahead of Munster in the United Rugby Championship table, the reds dug deep to come out with a bonus point win
Munster see off Edinburgh with hat-trick from Zebo

Simon Zebo was on fire for Munster on Friday night as he scored a hat-trick for his side to beat Edinburgh at Thomond Park.

Although Edinburgh went into the game sitting ahead of Munster in the United Rugby Championship table, the reds dug deep to come out with a bonus point win.

It was a special occasion for Dave Kilcoyne as he returned to earn his 200th cap.

Fineen Wycherley scored an early try for Munster after just 10 minutes into the game, with Ben Healy converting.

It didn't take long for Edinburgh to respond, as Ramiro Moyano scored his sides first try of the game 23 minutes in.

Just before half-time, Simon Zebo scored his first of three tries which put his side ahead by 10 points at the break.

Moving into the second half, Edinburgh kept pushing back to close the gap, Emiliano Boffelli earning another three points for his side.

However, Zebo put himself over the line a second time after 57 minutes. The conversion by Ben Healy put the hosts ahead by 14.

An Edinburgh try from Henry Pyrgos was not enough, with Zebo looking to bag himself a hat-trick before the end of the game. He scored his third try with four minutes left.

Scorers for Munster: Tries - S Zebo (3), F Wycherley. Cons - B Healy (4). Pens - Healy (2).

Scorers for Edinburgh: Tries - R Moyano, H Pyrgos. Cons - E Boffelli (2). Pens - Boffelli (2).

More in this section

Kyle Walker to serve three-match European ban as UEFA dismisses Man City appeal Kyle Walker to serve three-match European ban as UEFA dismisses Man City appeal
Ross Brawn believes Mercedes and Red Bull could be playing catch-up in 2022 Ross Brawn believes Mercedes and Red Bull could be playing catch-up in 2022
Liverpool’s smash and grab gives Jurgen Klopp’s side advantage over Inter Milan Liverpool’s smash and grab gives Jurgen Klopp’s side advantage over Inter Milan
Frank Lampard hails Jonjoe Kenny as ‘a great lad and a very good player’

Frank Lampard hails Jonjoe Kenny as ‘a great lad and a very good player’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more