Munster see off Edinburgh with hat-trick from Zebo

Simon Zebo was on fire for Munster on Friday night as he scored a hat-trick for his side to beat Edinburgh at Thomond Park.

Although Edinburgh went into the game sitting ahead of Munster in the United Rugby Championship table, the reds dug deep to come out with a bonus point win.

It was a special occasion for Dave Kilcoyne as he returned to earn his 200th cap.

Fineen Wycherley scored an early try for Munster after just 10 minutes into the game, with Ben Healy converting.

Some great strength from Fineen Wycherley to get over for our first try of the game 💪



Lovely play from Ben Healy, Jack O’Donoghue and Calvin Nash in the build up 👌#MUNvEDI #SUAF 🔴



It didn't take long for Edinburgh to respond, as Ramiro Moyano scored his sides first try of the game 23 minutes in.

Just before half-time, Simon Zebo scored his first of three tries which put his side ahead by 10 points at the break.

Moving into the second half, Edinburgh kept pushing back to close the gap, Emiliano Boffelli earning another three points for his side.

However, Zebo put himself over the line a second time after 57 minutes. The conversion by Ben Healy put the hosts ahead by 14.

An Edinburgh try from Henry Pyrgos was not enough, with Zebo looking to bag himself a hat-trick before the end of the game. He scored his third try with four minutes left.

Scorers for Munster: Tries - S Zebo (3), F Wycherley. Cons - B Healy (4). Pens - Healy (2).

Scorers for Edinburgh: Tries - R Moyano, H Pyrgos. Cons - E Boffelli (2). Pens - Boffelli (2).