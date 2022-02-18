Kyle Walker to serve three-match European ban as UEFA dismisses Man City appeal

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester City’s appeal against Kyle Walker’s three-match European ban has failed.

The full-back was given his marching orders during the 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stage on December 7th, which was a dead rubber for City as they had already secured top spot in Group A.

UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body deemed a foul on Andre Silva as “assault” which resulted in a three-game suspension being handed to Walker last month instead of the automatic one-match ban for a sending off.

While City appealed against the length, it has been rejected by the Appeals Body.

“The appeal lodged by Manchester City FC is dismissed,” a statement from UEFA read.

“Consequently, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body’s decision of 25 January 2022 is upheld.

“The CEDB had decided to suspend Manchester City FC player, Mr. Kyle Andrew Walker, for the next three (3) UEFA club competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible, for assaulting another player.”

Walker sat out the first leg of City’s last-16 tie with Sporting Lisbon, which was won 5-0 by Pep Guardiola’s side.

He will also miss the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on March 9 and, should City progress as expected, the first of a two-legged quarter-final clash which is set to take place in April.