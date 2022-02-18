Shelbourne FC in talks to buy Tolka Park

Sarah Slater

Shelbourne Football Club has offered to buy Tolka Park from Dublin City Council, with plans to develop it into a multi-sport stadium.

Council officials met with Shelbourne FC board members on Friday and a proposal submitted by the club to purchase the stadium from the council to redevelop it were discussed.

The move would end their involvement in a deal with Bohemians in which the clubs both use Dalymount Park.

The council has agreed in “good faith” to examine the proposal in detail and will reconvene meetings with the Shelbourne FC board when further details have been provided.

The details are expected to be received from Shelbourne FC within the next two weeks and officials will then carry out its due diligence on the proposal.

League viability

The council bought the legal interests of various parties in both Dalymount and Tolka Park in 2016 as part of its strategic plan to develop a municipal stadium at Dalymount, to ensure the viability of League of Ireland soccer on the northside of Dublin.

Since acquiring both grounds, significant costs have been incurred by the council to ensure both stadiums meet the required League of Ireland stadium certification.

A council spokesperson said: “The city council is willing to examine the proposal. However, it would be based on a cost recovery model for expenditure incurred by the city council and a firm commitment from Shelbourne FC that Tolka Park can be re-developed in a reasonable period and that adequate finance is in place.

“We understand that the proposals will have no financial implications for either the city council or the State. Dublin City Council would like to reaffirm its commitment to developing a municipal stadium at Dalymount Park.

“We are continuing to work with all stakeholders including both clubs, the Government and local community groups to develop a modern municipal stadium”.