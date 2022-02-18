GAA: All this weekend's fixtures and where to watch

Muireann Duffy

Although the National Hurling League takes a break this weekend, there's still a packed schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

In the absence of the senior inter-county fixtures, the code's young guns will take centre stage, as University of Limerick face NUI Galway in the Fitzgibbon Cup final on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the National Football League enters its third round, while the Ladies Football and Camogie leagues are both back for their second, giving us over 40 fixtures to look forward to this weekend.

All the fixtures, and where to watch them, are as follows:

Saturday

Football

Armagh v Monaghan (Division 1) - 5.30pm, Athletic Grounds - Live on GAAGO

Dublin v Mayo (Division 1) - 7.30pm, Croke Park. Live coverage on RTÉ Two and on GAAGO outside of Ireland

Antrim v Wicklow (Division 3) - 2pm, Corrigan Park

Fermanagh v Laois (Division 3) - 6pm, Brewster Park

Carlow v Waterford (Division 4)- 7pm, Cullen Park

🏆The @ElectricIreland Fitzgibbon Cup Final🏆



What a classic final we have in store!!!



Tickets and TG4 TV details are at this link



👇👇👇https://t.co/ruZShqaA3d



#⃣ #GAABelong #FirstClassRivals #FitzgibbonCup

Hurling

Fitzgibbon Cup Final: NUI Galway v University of Limerick - 3.15pm, IT Carlow - Live on TG4

Ladies Football

Dublin v Cork (Division 1B) - 5.15pm, Croke Park. Live on TG4

Clare v Kerry (Division 2A) - 3pm, Doonbeg

Camogie

AIB All-Ireland Club Semi-final:

Sarsfields (Galway) v Slaughtneil (Derry) - 2pm, Breffni Park - Live stream on the Camogie Association's YouTube channel

STREAMING 🎥



We will be live streaming both of the 2021 AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Finals taking place this weekend!



You can watch live on our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/kX7OKnLzeR

#TheToughest

National League:

Dublin v Galway (Division 1, Group 1) - 1pm, Round Towers GAA

Offaly v Tipperary (Division 1, Group 1) - 2pm, Shamrocks GAA, Mucklagh

Kildare v Cork (Division 2, Group 1) - 2pm, Hawkfield

Derry v Wexford (Division 2, Group 1) - 3pm, Bellaghy Wolfe Tones

Antrim v Galway (Division 2, Group 3) - 2.30pm, Portglenone

Wexford v Clare (Division 3, Group 1) - 2pm, Bunclody

Antrim v Dublin (Division 3, Group 2) - 12.30pm, Portglenone

Roscommon v Cavan (Division 3, Group 2) - 2pm, Athleague

Carlow v Armagh (Division 3, Group 2) - 2.30pm, Carlow GAA Centre of Excellence, Fenagh

Louth v Mayo (Division 4, Group 1) - 2.30pm, Darver

Kerry host Donegal in Round 3 of the 2022 Allianz Football League Division 1. 💚💛



🎟 Buy tickets online ▶️ https://t.co/jLqJ4e5TOu and at selected SuperValu Ireland & Centra Ireland stores. pic.twitter.com/GdBr5YSlqV — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) February 14, 2022

Sunday, February 19th

Football

Kerry v Donegal (Division 1) - 1.45pm, Fitzgerald Stadium - Live coverage on TG4 and on GAAGO outside of Ireland

Tyrone v Kildare (Division 1) - 3.45pm, Omagh - Live coverage on TG4 and on GAAGO outside of Ireland

Derry v Cork (Division 2) - 1pm, Owenbeg - Deferred coverage on TG4, live coverage on GAAGO outside of Ireland

Roscommon v Clare (Division 2) - 2pm, Dr Hyde Park

Meath v Down (Division 2) - 2pm, Páirc Tailteann

Galway v Offaly (Division 2) - 2pm, Pearse Stadium

Tá an pheil ar ais an deireadh seachtaine seo ar #GAABEO 🤩🏐



Roinn 2️⃣: @Doiregaa v @OfficialCorkGAA - BEO ar Aip TG4 @ 13:00 agus IARBHEO ar TG4 @ 17:35



Roinn 1️⃣:@Kerry_Official v @officialdonegal - BEO @ 13:45@TyroneGAALive v @KildareGAA - BEO @ 15:45



Bígí linn! pic.twitter.com/lPY9Ylj5Go — GAA BEO TG4 (@GAA_BEO) February 16, 2022

Westmeath v Longford (Division 3) - 2pm, Cusack Park, Mullingar

Limerick v Louth (Division 3) - 2pm, Gaelic Grounds

Leitrim v London (Division 4) - 12pm, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada

Sligo v Cavan (Division 4) - 2pm, Markievicz Park

Wexford v Tipperary (Division 4) - 2pm, Wexford Park

Ladies Football

Galway v Mayo (Division 1A) - 2pm, Tuam Stadium

Westmeath v Donegal (Division 1A) - 2pm, St Loman's, Mullingar

Waterford v Meath (Division 1B) - 2pm, Fraher Field

Laois v Tipperary (Division 2A) - 2pm, O'Moore Park

Tyrone v Monaghan (Division 2B) - 2pm, Derrymacash Wolfe Tones

Armagh v Cavan (Division 2B) - 2pm, Ahtletic Grounds

Sligo v Roscommon (Division 3A) - 2pm, IT Sligo

Wicklow v Wexford (Division 3B) - 2pm, Aughrim

Here's all you need to know ahead of Round 2 of the @lidl_ireland National Leagues!🏐



How to watch➡️ https://t.co/qucLdAyDGK

Team sheets➡️ https://t.co/wMHaofvIaE

Need help?➡️ https://t.co/a2k6twJP5Y



#SeriousSupport

Longford v Kildare (Division 3B) - 2pm, Pearse Park

Derry v Leitrim (Division 4A) - 2pm, Celtic Park

Fermanagh v Antrim (Division 4A) - 2pm, Donagh

Limerick v Offaly (Division 4B) - 2pm, Staker Wallace

Carlow v London (Division 4B) - 2pm, Cullen Park

Camogie

AIB All-Ireland Club Semi-final:

Oulart the Ballagh (Wexford) v Scariff Ogonnelloe (Clare) - 1.30pm, Clonmel Commercials GAA - Live stream on the Camogie Association's YouTube channel

National League:

Clare v Cork (Division 1, Group 2) - 2pm, Cusack Park, Ennis