GAA: All this weekend's fixtures and where to watch

Muireann Duffy
Although the National Hurling League takes a break this weekend, there's still a packed schedule for Saturday and Sunday.
In the absence of the senior inter-county fixtures, the code's young guns will take centre stage, as University of Limerick face NUI Galway in the Fitzgibbon Cup final on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the National Football League enters its third round, while the Ladies Football and Camogie leagues are both back for their second, giving us over 40 fixtures to look forward to this weekend.
All the fixtures, and where to watch them, are as follows:
Saturday
Football
Armagh v Monaghan (Division 1) - 5.30pm, Athletic Grounds - Live on GAAGO
Dublin v Mayo (Division 1) - 7.30pm, Croke Park. Live coverage on RTÉ Two and on GAAGO outside of Ireland
Antrim v Wicklow (Division 3) - 2pm, Corrigan Park
Fermanagh v Laois (Division 3) - 6pm, Brewster Park
Carlow v Waterford (Division 4)- 7pm, Cullen Park
The Fitzgibbon Cup Final
What a classic final we have in store!!!
Tickets and TG4 TV details
👇👇👇https://t.co/ruZShqaA3d
#⃣ #GAABelong #FirstClassRivals #FitzgibbonCup pic.twitter.com/FxvthjwTFE
— GAA Higher Education (@HigherEdGAA) February 18, 2022
Hurling
Fitzgibbon Cup Final: NUI Galway v University of Limerick - 3.15pm, IT Carlow - Live on TG4
Ladies Football
Dublin v Cork (Division 1B) - 5.15pm, Croke Park. Live on TG4
Clare v Kerry (Division 2A) - 3pm, Doonbeg
Camogie
AIB All-Ireland Club Semi-final:
Sarsfields (Galway) v Slaughtneil (Derry) - 2pm, Breffni Park - Live stream on the Camogie Association's YouTube channel
STREAMING 🎥
We will be live streaming both of the 2021 AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Finals taking place this weekend!
You can watch live on our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/kX7OKnLzeR
#TheToughest pic.twitter.com/XxDptfgvtC
— Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) February 17, 2022
National League:
Dublin v Galway (Division 1, Group 1) - 1pm, Round Towers GAA
Offaly v Tipperary (Division 1, Group 1) - 2pm, Shamrocks GAA, Mucklagh
Kildare v Cork (Division 2, Group 1) - 2pm, Hawkfield
Derry v Wexford (Division 2, Group 1) - 3pm, Bellaghy Wolfe Tones
Antrim v Galway (Division 2, Group 3) - 2.30pm, Portglenone
Wexford v Clare (Division 3, Group 1) - 2pm, Bunclody
Antrim v Dublin (Division 3, Group 2) - 12.30pm, Portglenone
Roscommon v Cavan (Division 3, Group 2) - 2pm, Athleague
Carlow v Armagh (Division 3, Group 2) - 2.30pm, Carlow GAA Centre of Excellence, Fenagh
Louth v Mayo (Division 4, Group 1) - 2.30pm, Darver
Kerry host Donegal in Round 3 of the 2022 Allianz Football League Division 1. 💚💛
🎟 Buy tickets online ▶️ https://t.co/jLqJ4e5TOu and at selected SuperValu Ireland & Centra Ireland stores. pic.twitter.com/GdBr5YSlqV
— Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) February 14, 2022
Sunday, February 19th
Football
Kerry v Donegal (Division 1) - 1.45pm, Fitzgerald Stadium - Live coverage on TG4 and on GAAGO outside of Ireland
Tyrone v Kildare (Division 1) - 3.45pm, Omagh - Live coverage on TG4 and on GAAGO outside of Ireland
Derry v Cork (Division 2) - 1pm, Owenbeg - Deferred coverage on TG4, live coverage on GAAGO outside of Ireland
Roscommon v Clare (Division 2) - 2pm, Dr Hyde Park
Meath v Down (Division 2) - 2pm, Páirc Tailteann
Galway v Offaly (Division 2) - 2pm, Pearse Stadium
Tá an pheil ar ais an deireadh seachtaine seo ar #GAABEO 🤩🏐
Roinn 2️⃣: @Doiregaa v @OfficialCorkGAA - BEO ar Aip TG4 @ 13:00 agus IARBHEO ar TG4 @ 17:35
Roinn 1️⃣:@Kerry_Official v @officialdonegal - BEO @ 13:45@TyroneGAALive v @KildareGAA - BEO @ 15:45
Bígí linn! pic.twitter.com/lPY9Ylj5Go
— GAA BEO TG4 (@GAA_BEO) February 16, 2022
Westmeath v Longford (Division 3) - 2pm, Cusack Park, Mullingar
Limerick v Louth (Division 3) - 2pm, Gaelic Grounds
Leitrim v London (Division 4) - 12pm, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada
Sligo v Cavan (Division 4) - 2pm, Markievicz Park
Wexford v Tipperary (Division 4) - 2pm, Wexford Park
Ladies Football
Galway v Mayo (Division 1A) - 2pm, Tuam Stadium
Westmeath v Donegal (Division 1A) - 2pm, St Loman's, Mullingar
Waterford v Meath (Division 1B) - 2pm, Fraher Field
Laois v Tipperary (Division 2A) - 2pm, O'Moore Park
Tyrone v Monaghan (Division 2B) - 2pm, Derrymacash Wolfe Tones
Armagh v Cavan (Division 2B) - 2pm, Ahtletic Grounds
Sligo v Roscommon (Division 3A) - 2pm, IT Sligo
Wicklow v Wexford (Division 3B) - 2pm, Aughrim
Here's all you need to know ahead of Round 2 of the @lidl_ireland National Leagues!🏐
How to watch➡️ https://t.co/qucLdAyDGK
Team sheets➡️ https://t.co/wMHaofvIaE
Need help?➡️ https://t.co/a2k6twJP5Y
🎫For ticket info, check out host county's social media pages#SeriousSupport pic.twitter.com/PsLlmAZA5H
— Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) February 18, 2022
Longford v Kildare (Division 3B) - 2pm, Pearse Park
Derry v Leitrim (Division 4A) - 2pm, Celtic Park
Fermanagh v Antrim (Division 4A) - 2pm, Donagh
Limerick v Offaly (Division 4B) - 2pm, Staker Wallace
Carlow v London (Division 4B) - 2pm, Cullen Park
Camogie
AIB All-Ireland Club Semi-final:
Oulart the Ballagh (Wexford) v Scariff Ogonnelloe (Clare) - 1.30pm, Clonmel Commercials GAA - Live stream on the Camogie Association's YouTube channel
National League:
Clare v Cork (Division 1, Group 2) - 2pm, Cusack Park, Ennis