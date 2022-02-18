Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 12:28

Six Nations organisers rule out prospect of line-up changes

Italy have lost 34 matches in a row.
Six Nations organisers rule out prospect of line-up changes

Duncan Bech, PA England Rugby Correspondent

Six Nations organisers have sought to end persistent speculation over South Africa joining the Championship by ruling out any changes being made to the existing participants.

Earlier this week the Springboks committed to remaining in the Rugby Championship until at least 2025, only for it to be suggested that they would align themselves with the Northern Hemisphere thereafter.

However, the Six Nations has denied there is any prospect of South Africa being added or Italy – who have lost 34 successive matches in the competition – being removed.

“Six Nations Rugby, comprising the six unions and federations and CVC, wish to confirm that they are not entertaining any discussion nor developing any plans to add or replace any participating Union,” a statement read.

“All its energy is focused on the current strategic discussions regarding the July and November international windows and structure of the global season, and to ensure a positive outcome for the development of the game.”

It is an emphatic rebuttal from the Six Nations and the PA news agency understands that even in the longer term there is no prospect of the world champions joining the tournament.

They have been linked with the move for years, while Japan have also been mooted as a possible future addition, and it was suggested that the entrance of South African provincial teams into European competition would act as a catalyst.

But instead the Six Nations is committed to maintaining the status quo, in the process ruling out promotion and relegation as a viable option in the hope that Italy will improve once their successful Under-20s set-up begins filtering through to the men’s team.

Chief executive Ben Morel is involved in discussions over the new schedule for the post-2023 World Cup era, when it is anticipated that greater meaning will be attached to games played in the July and November windows while also offering opportunities for emerging nations.

More in this section

Cristiano Ronaldo earns the praise of Ralf Rangnick after breaking scoreless run Cristiano Ronaldo earns the praise of Ralf Rangnick after breaking scoreless run
Liverpool’s smash and grab gives Jurgen Klopp’s side advantage over Inter Milan Liverpool’s smash and grab gives Jurgen Klopp’s side advantage over Inter Milan
Late Kylian Mbappe goal gives Paris St Germain the edge against Real Madrid Late Kylian Mbappe goal gives Paris St Germain the edge against Real Madrid
Ross Brawn believes Mercedes and Red Bull could be playing catch-up in 2022

Ross Brawn believes Mercedes and Red Bull could be playing catch-up in 2022

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more