Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 14:37

Kamila Valieva falls apart and misses out on medal in Beijing

Nine days after being notified of a failed drugs test, the 15-year-old finished fifth in the final standings.
Kamila Valieva falls apart and misses out on medal in Beijing

By Mark Staniforth, PA Olympics Correspondent, Beijing

Nine days after being notified of a failed drugs test, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva finally fell apart in front of the watching world on Thursday night, finishing out of the medals following a dramatic Olympic women’s free skate.

On another evening of unforgettable drama at the Capital Indoor Arena, Valieva, who started with a two-point advantage after Tuesday’s program, fell twice and suffered a series of further errors to plunge to fifth place in the final standings.

Gold went to her Russian compatriot, 17-year-old Anna Shcherbakova, for a season’s best 175.75, taking her to a total of 255.95, just over four points clear of the third member of Eteri Tutberidze’s controversial Sambo-17 club, whose programme included no fewer than five quad jumps.

Kamila Valieva
Kamila Valieva with her coach Eteri Tutberidze following the final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kaori Sakamoto hung on to bronze and in a further twist, Valieva’s drop out of contention meant a flower ceremony – and subsequently Friday’s medal ceremony – could take place as originally scheduled.

Valieva, who had shown only a few signs of pressure during her short program, struggled to maintain her composure after falling on her first triple. She left the ice in tears, and was consoled by Tutberidze after the scores were announced.

All the talk of asterisks being applied to the Olympic record, and of medals being retrospectively sent by post, were rendered irrelevant in just under four minutes of drama on the ice.

Valieva had been the focus of extraordinary attention since her positive test was revealed last Tuesday, one day after the conclusion of the team event. Her automatic provisional suspension was lifted by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, whose decision was effectively upheld by CAS despite an appeal led by the International Testing Agency.

A number of athletes and former athletes, including direct rivals of Valieva, had questioned her right to remain in the competition or the perceived unfairness of allowing her compete in spite of her positive sample.

That sense of injustice was lent more oxygen following a report in the New York Times on Wednesday that Valieva’s sample contained not only trimetazidine but two other legal heart medications, Hypoxen and L-Carnitine, which the Russian’s team even listed on her doping control form.

The Russians claimed Valieva may have tested positive for a micro-dose of the banned substance because she shared a drinking cup with her grandfather, who is prescribed the medicine.

More in this section

Ross Brawn believes Mercedes and Red Bull could be playing catch-up in 2022 Ross Brawn believes Mercedes and Red Bull could be playing catch-up in 2022
Man Utd charged for crowding referee after Lewis Dunk’s tackle on Anthony Elanga Man Utd charged for crowding referee after Lewis Dunk’s tackle on Anthony Elanga
Kamila Valieva leads standings as 15-year-old competes amid cloud of controversy Kamila Valieva leads standings as 15-year-old competes amid cloud of controversy
Liverpool’s smash and grab gives Jurgen Klopp’s side advantage over Inter Milan

Liverpool’s smash and grab gives Jurgen Klopp’s side advantage over Inter Milan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more