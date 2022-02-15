Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 18:38

Olympian Simone Biles reveals engagement to NFL star

The couple announced their romantic engagement on Instagram.
Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter PA

American gymnast Simone Biles has announced she is engaged to American football star Jonathan Owens.

The Olympic gold-medallist said it was “the easiest yes” after Owens secretly proposed on Valentine’s Day.

The 24-year-old athlete added that she could not wait “to spend forever and ever” together as she shared the happy news on Instagram.

Captioning a series of pictures of herself, her fiance and her engagement ring, Biles wrote: “The easiest yes.

“You’re everything I dreamed of and more!

“Let’s get married fiance.”

Biles, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in her sport, has been dating NFL star Owens since 2020.

In an Instagram post, Owens, who plays for the Houston Texans, said: “Woke up this morning with a fiancee… She really had no clue what was coming.”

Sporting stars took to Instagram to share their well-wishes for the happy couple.

Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee commented: “I’m screaming I’m so happy” adding four red love hearts.

Similarly, Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin commented “Soooooo freaking happy” before sharing a picture of Biles and the ring on her Instagram story.

American gymnast MyKayla Skinner commented: “I have been waiting for this day to happen!!!”

She also shared a picture of Biles and Owens on Instagram, adding: “Soooo happy for you, you two deserve the world.”

Simone Biles celebrates victory in the Women’s Team Gymnastics final at the Rio Olympic Arena (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Biles has won four Olympic gold medals, with a silver and two bronze, and 19 golds at the World Championships.

She was unable to add to her gold rush at the Tokyo Olympics last summer as she withdrew from five events due to her mental health.

