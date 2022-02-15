Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 17:55

UEFA criticised for partnering with cryptocurrency fan token company

The sale of fan tokens has been criticised as a means of monetising fan engagement.
UEFA criticised for partnering with cryptocurrency fan token company

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

UEFA’s decision to partner with a company selling cryptocurrency fan tokens has been described as “incomprehensible” by Football Supporters Europe.

A day after being praised for giving away tickets to its men’s and women’s club competition finals, European football’s governing body has been heavily criticised over a new agreement with Socios.com.

The sale of fan tokens – which can rise and fall in value – has been criticised as a means of monetising fan engagement, in a largely unregulated market.

FSE condemned the partnership, which sees Socios.com become UEFA’s official fan token partner, and tweeted: “This is an incomprehensible move at a time when football needs protection from crypto-mercenaries.

“Governing bodies have a duty to protect the integrity & sustainability of football & everyone associated with it.

“There are countless ways to properly engage with fans. Encouraging fans to invest in ‘fan tokens’ isn’t one of them. They only serve the interests of those selling them.”

Socios.com sells branded fan tokens to supporters of clubs and bodies they have a commercial agreement with. Supporters must convert their money into a cryptocurrency called Chiliz.

Each token allows users to exercise voting rights over matters related to their club, but one of the criticisms of the tokens is that these votes are often on relatively trivial matters.

Token holders also have a chance to win club-related prizes, while the tie-up with UEFA promises rewards such as VIP trips to UEFA events, the chance to visit the organisation’s headquarters and to meet ‘UEFA legends’.

The value of tokens can rise and fall depending upon supply and demand, potentially leaving fans out of pocket.

UEFA’s marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein said: “Thanks to this new alliance, hundreds of millions of fans around the world will have the opportunity to become more than spectators and play active roles in the biggest club football competitions on the planet through fan tokens.”

More in this section

‘Harmony’ between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner at F1 meeting, says FIA chief ‘Harmony’ between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner at F1 meeting, says FIA chief
Cristiano Ronaldo’s barren runs as United ace suffers longest drought since 2010 Cristiano Ronaldo’s barren runs as United ace suffers longest drought since 2010
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford hails ‘special’ Super Bowl success Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford hails ‘special’ Super Bowl success
Kamila Valieva leads standings as 15-year-old competes amid cloud of controversy

Kamila Valieva leads standings as 15-year-old competes amid cloud of controversy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more