Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 18:25

Manchester City without Jack Grealish for European tie with Sporting Lisbon

The England international has a shin issue.
Manchester City without Jack Grealish for European tie with Sporting Lisbon

By Andy Hampson, PA, Lisbon

Manchester City will again be without record signing Jack Grealish as they face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The England international missed the Premier League leaders’ victory at Norwich on Saturday after a recurrence of the shin problem that affected him while he was at Aston Villa last season.

Manager Pep Guardiola says the injury is not serious but the 26-year-old will not travel to the Portuguese capital for the first leg of City’s last-16 tie.

Guardiola is hoping to go one better than last year's runners-up finish
Pep Guardiola is hoping to go one better than last year’s runners-up finish (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Guardiola said: “He is better but for tomorrow he is not available, along with Cole Palmer and Gabriel (Jesus).”

Forward Jesus has not featured since suffering a knock while on international duty last month while youngster Palmer is still troubled by a foot injury.

City are bidding to go one better than last season’s runners-up finish and win the Champions League for the first time this year.

City were convincing 4-0 winners at Norwich
City were convincing 4-0 winners at Norwich on Saturday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Guardiola said: “To do better than last season is not easy but we are excited and happy to be in this competition at this stage again.

“I know how important the Champions League is – we cannot deny it – but we take every Premier League game seriously and you saw how we behaved against Norwich.

“That’s the best proof that we do it every single game, not just in the Premier League.”

More in this section

Five things we learned from the second round of Six Nations action Five things we learned from the second round of Six Nations action
Cristiano Ronaldo’s barren runs as United ace suffers longest drought since 2010 Cristiano Ronaldo’s barren runs as United ace suffers longest drought since 2010
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford hails ‘special’ Super Bowl success Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford hails ‘special’ Super Bowl success
Man United must make sure physicality matches technical ability, says Ralf Rangnick

Man United must make sure physicality matches technical ability, says Ralf Rangnick

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more