GAA: Tipperary edge out Kilkenny, Waterford hammer Laois

Tipperary have beaten Kilkenny 1-19 to 1-18 in their Group B Division One game in the Allianz National Hurling League.

Jason Forde had a standout game for Tipperary, scoring three points in the opening 10 minutes

What turned out to be an entertaining clash from start to finish saw Jake Morris find the back of the net for the hosts.

Kilkenny substitute Tadhg O’Dwyer scored Kilkenny's goal in the last ten minutes of the game, however it was not enough to keep Tipperary at bay.

It was Forde who saw the game out for the premier county, edging his side in front with an injury time free to win the game.

Elsewhere, Waterford hammered Laois 7-31 to 0-19 at Walsh Park. Tadhg De Burca returned to inter-county hurling after a 14-month absence to contribute to his sides 33 point win.

The Déise scored four goals in four minutes before half-time in what turned out to be a non-contest. Stephen Bennett scored 3-8 for his side, while Patrick Curran bagged himself 1-7.

In what was a much tighter game in Cusack Park, Wexford beat Clare 2-20 to 1-20. A late goal from Wexford's Diarmuid O’Keeffe was crucial to the visitors' success.

Meanwhile, Cork enjoyed a 4-25 to 1-15 win over Offaly in Birr. After just 11 minutes into the game, Cork were 3-5 to 0-2 ahead of Offaly, a significant lead which they held on to for the rest of the match.

There was one game in Division One B of the Lidl Ladies National Football League this afternoon. Dublin beat Waterford 4-7 to 1-4 in Fraher Field.

Jennifer Dunne, Caoimhe O’Connor, Siobhán Killeen and Hannah Leahy with the goals for Mick Bohan's side.