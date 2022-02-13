Sunday sport: Tipperary and Kilkenny square off in league action

Kenneth Fox

GAA

Old rivals Tipperary and Kilkenny meet in Division One of the Allianz Hurling League this afternoon.

Throw-in for their Group B fixture is at a 3:45pm in Thurles.

Elsewhere in the same section, Waterford take on Laois from 2pm.

In Group A, Clare welcome Wexford to Cusack Park at 1.45pm.

From 2pm, it is Offaly against Cork in Birr.

***

There is one game in Division One B of the Lidl Ladies National Football League this afternoon.

Waterford host Dublin from 2:oopm at Fraher Field.

Soccer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he's happy to have a full squad of players to choose from again.

They take on bottom side Burnley in the Premier League this afternoon, with plenty of selection options with players returning from injury and the Africa Cup of Nations.

That kicks-off at 2pm.

At the same time, Tottenham host Wolves while Newcastle and Aston Villa is at St. James' Park.

The main game of the day then will see Leicester City entertain West Ham from 4:30pm.

The Irons go into the game fourth in the table while Foxes manager Brendan Rogers is under increasing pressure.

They are 13th, having started the season with European ambitions.

***

Republic of Ireland international Diane Caldwell has started for Manchester United their Women's Super League clash with Manchester City.

It's scoreless after just under 20 minutes of play.

***

Celtic will look to keep their hopes of a Scottish Cup title alive today.

They welcome Raith Rovers to Parkhead at 4pm for a fifth-round tie.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have sacked their manager Stephen Glass.

They exited the Scottish Cup at the hands of Motherwell yesterday and are currently ninth in the Premiership table

Rugby

There's one game in the Six Nations today.

Italy host England from 3pm.

Eddie Jones' side will be going for their first win of the compeition after losing to Scotland last week.

Golf

Ryan Fox has won the Ras Al Khaimah (pr: ky-ma) Classic on the DP World Tour.

The New Zealand golfer finished up on 22-under-par, five shots clear of the chasing pack.

Racing

There's a seven-race card at Punchestown this afternoon, where the first is off at 20-to-2.