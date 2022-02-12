Sat, 12 Feb, 2022 - 19:27

Christian Eriksen gets hero’s welcome but Brentford and Palace lack inspiration

The Denmark midfielder was introduced to the home crowd before kick-off.
Christian Eriksen gets hero’s welcome but Brentford and Palace lack inspiration

By Andy Sims, PA

Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace

Christian Eriksen got the biggest cheer of the day before Brentford were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace.

Eriksen was introduced to the Bees supporters on the pitch ahead of kick-off, eight months to the day since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

The Denmark international, who has signed a six-month deal with Brentford, is expected to play in a behind-closed-doors friendly next week before a potential debut at Arsenal next Saturday.

On this evidence that first appearance cannot come too soon after a bore draw crying out for someone of Eriksen’s creativity and craft.

Brentford did at least end a run of five straight defeats to leave Palace still searching for their first league win of 2022.

The hosts looked the most likely to make the breakthrough, with Christian Norgaard firing over early on before Rico Henry’s drive was deflected over by Joachim Andersen.

Brentford felt they should have been awarded a 15th-minute penalty when the ball struck the out-stretched arm of Palace defender Marc Guehi at a corner, but despite a VAR check nothing was given.

Then Sergi Canos played Bryan Mbeumo in behind with a clever through-ball, with Eagles keeper Vicente Guaita quickly off his line to make the block.

But Thomas Frank’s side have conceded the opening goal in 16 of their past 17 Premier League games and they nearly did so again on the half-hour mark after a mistake by Norgaard, who played a blind back-pass straight to Odsonne Edouard.

The French forward’s through-ball sent Jordan Ayew racing through on goal but he shanked his effort into the side-netting.

Wilfried Zaha took time out from his running battle with Canos to fire in a shot which David Raya held and Canos headed Mbeumo’s cross wide before half-time.

After the break Bees substitute Josh Dasilva’s low centre just evaded Mbeumo before Andersen hacked it clear, and Guaita pulled off a fine reaction save to keep out Pontus Jansson’s header.

Canos was perhaps lucky to escape a second yellow card for body-checking Zaha into touch as the game descended into niggly foul after niggly foul.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira sent on Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise in a bid to pep up his labouring attack, but Zaha squandered their best chance when he took a touch from Conor Gallagher’s cross rather than shooting.

Zaha took a late tumble in the area which came to nothing and Raya saved in stoppage time from Andersen.

But in a match where defences were on top, neither side was able to muster a winner to leave Palace still with only one away victory to their name this season.

More in this section

Everton suffer more defensive woes with Yerry Mina ruled out for two months Everton suffer more defensive woes with Yerry Mina ruled out for two months
Saturday sports: Ireland see winning run ended as France triumph in Six Nations Saturday sports: Ireland see winning run ended as France triumph in Six Nations
Today at the Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva facing anxious wait in doping saga Today at the Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva facing anxious wait in doping saga
Lando Norris throws support behind under-fire F1 race director Michael Masi

Lando Norris throws support behind under-fire F1 race director Michael Masi

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more