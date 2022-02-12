Ballygunner overcome Ballyhale Shamrocks to be crowned All-Ireland champions

A last-gasp goal from substitute Harry Ruddle propelled Ballygunner to their maiden All-Ireland Club Hurling Championship with a 2-17 to 1-19 defeat of Ballyhale Shamrocks.

As reported in the Irish Examiner, the Waterford champions put a stop to Ballyhale claiming a historic third title in a row.

After 43 minutes, Ballyhale had a five point lead. However, Ballygunner closed the gap with scores from Pauric Mahony and a goal from Dessie Hutchinson, leaving just a one point margin between the teams.

Ballyhale composed themselves early in the second half to go three points up. It was Hutchinson and the two Mahony's, who got their names on the score board for Ballygunner once again to claw back the game for a tense finish.

With just 16 minutes left, Ballygunner were up two points and, despite their efforts they lost the lead when Shamrocks took over with three consecutive scores.

A free from Pauric Mahony was followed closely by two from TJ Reid, with the Waterford side still down by a point going into added time.

A late goal was the source of victory for Ballygunner, in what was an unforgettable moment for scorer Harry Ruddle and the Waterford club.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony (0-7, frees); D. Hutchinson (1-3); M. Mahony (0-3); H. Ruddle (1-0); K. Mahony (0-2); B O’Keeffe, B. O’Keeffe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballyhale Shamrocks: T.J. Reid (0-8, 4 frees, 1 65); E. Reid (1-0); A. Mullen, E. Shefflin (0-2 each); P. Mullen, E. Cody, B. Cody, C. Fennelly, J. Cuddihy, D. Corcoran, R. Reid (0-1 each).