Sat, 12 Feb, 2022 - 17:33

Six Nations: France lead Ireland 19-7 at the break

Both sides began with bonus-point wins and, while the championship cannot be won at Stade de France, the match could have major ramifications for the title.
PA Sport Staff

Ireland arrived in Paris without the services of injured skipper Johnny Sexton for a crunch Guinness Six Nations clash with pre-tournament favourites France.

Joey Carbery filled in for Sexton at fly-half to make his first Six Nations start in the only change to Andy Farrell’s starting XV following victory over Wales.

Lock James Ryan took on the captaincy, while Lions pair Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw returned to beef up the bench.

For Les Bleus, Yoram Moefana replaced the injured Jonathan Danty at centre, with Francois Cros preferred to Dylan Cretin in the back row.

Roared on by a passionate home crowd, France made a rapid start to the match and raced into a 10-0 lead.

Antoine Dupont collected a pass from Romain Ntamack to touch down the opening try of the evening, with Melvyn Jaminet adding the extras and then kicking a penalty minutes later.

Ireland swiftly reduced the deficit to 10-7 thanks to Mack Hansen’s maiden Test try, which was converted by Carbery.

France then led 19-7 at the break following a further three penalties from full-back Jaminet.

