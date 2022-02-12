Saturday sports: Ireland prepare for crunch clash with Les Blues

Kenneth Fox

Rugby

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is urging his side to "be brave" when they take on France in the Six Nations this afternoon.

After thrashing Wales, they are looking to maintain their winning start in Paris.

But they are without captain Johnny Sexton due to injury, so Munster's Joey Carbery will start at out-half.

Kick-off in Paris is at a 16:45pm.

Scotland will look to build on last weekend's victory over England when they take on Wales in Cardiff at a quarter-past-two.

GAA

Ballyhale Shamrocks have the chance to become the first team to be crowned A-I-B All-Ireland Club Hurling champions for a third year in-a-row this afternoon.

The Kilkenny kingpins go up against first-time finalists, Waterford's Ballygunner, at Croke Park from 3pm.

Down's Kilcoo, who lost out to Corofin in the 2020 decider, take on Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes in the Football final at 5pm.

===

Antrim hurling manager Darren Gleeson says he wants his team to make the most of home advantage this afternoon.

The Saffrons welcome Dublin to Corrigan Park for a 2pm throw-in in Division One of the B of the Hurling League.

Gleeson's team enjoyed wins against Clare and Laois at the Belfast venue last season.

At 7pm, All-Ireland champions Limerick host Galway in Division One A.

Premier League

Manchester United are 1-0 up against Southampton in the Premier League's lunchtime kick-off.

Jason Sancho has scored for United, who know victory would see them end the day in the Champions League places.

Frank Lampard goes in search of his first Premier League win as Everton boss when his struggling side take on Leeds at 3pm.

Watford will move out of the relegation zone on goal difference if they beat Brighton.

Crystal Palace travel to Brentford with both sides hoping to put more distance between themselves and the bottom three.

In the day's late kick-off, leaders Manchester City are looking to continue their fantastic form by seeing off Norwich.

If they come out on top they'll move 12 points clear of second place, while defeat would lift their opponents out of the relegation places.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be in back in the dugout for his side's Club World Cup final against Palmeiras later.

Victory over their Brazilian opponents in the 4.30pm kick-off would see the Londoners lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Naas this afternoon, with the first off at five-past-1.