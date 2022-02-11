GAA: All-Ireland Club deciders, Ladies National Football League kicks off

Muireann Duffy

This weekend sees the culmination of both the AIB All-Ireland Club Football and Hurling Championships, with teams from Waterford, Kilkenny, Dublin and Down hoping to take the plaudits.

The Ladies National Football League makes its 2022 debut as the National Football League takes a break after two rounds of action, while the National Hurling League enters its second round.

Here's all the fixtures taking place this weekend...

Saturday:

The Ladies National Football League gets underway on Saturday, starting with three Division 1 fixtures. Reiging All-Ireland champions Meath meet Cork in Navan at 1.30pm in Group B, followed by Mayo versus Westmeath at The Dome (7pm throw-in) and Donegal's clash with Galway in Ballybofey (7.30pm throw-in), both in Group A.

In the National Hurling League, after fighting hard for a draw against Waterford last weekend, Dublin travel to Corrigan Park to face Antrim in Division 1B (throw-in at 2pm, live coverage on the BBC iPlayer and GAAGO) before Limerick welcome Galway to the Gaelic Grounds at 7pm in Division 1A (live coverage on RTÉ Two or on GAAGO outside of Ireland).

Saturday's main event, however, is earlier in the day, as Waterford's Ballygunner hope to claim their first All-Ireland Hurling title, coming up against old hands, Ballyhale Shamrocks. Familiar opponents, the sides met at the semi-final stage in 2019, when the Kilkenny men took a five-point win. The game throws in at 3pm at Croke Park, with live coverage on TG4 or on GAAGO outside of Ireland.

In the second of the day's double-header, Down's Kilcoo face Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes in the All-Ireland Club Football final. It hasn't been too long since the northerners made it to the decider, missing out in January 2020 to the three-in-a-row chasing Corofin. Crokes on the other hand have two All-Ireland titles to their credit, the last being in 2009, but have not returned to the final stage since. The game throws in at 5pm, with live coverage on TG4 or on GAAGO outside of Ireland.

Kilmacud Crokes' Tom Fox celebrates after their win over Roscommon's Padraig Pearses in the All-Ireland Club Football semi-final. Photo: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sunday:

Sunday is a busy one once again in the National Hurling League, with the fixtures as follows;

Division 1A

Clare v Wexford (Cusack Park, Ennis - 1.45pm, live coverage on TG4 or on GAAGO outside of Ireland)

Offaly v Cork (Birr - 2pm, deferred coverage on TG4 from 5.35pm or live on GAAGO outside of Ireland)

Division 1B

Waterford v Laois (Walsh Park - 2pm)

Tipperary v Kilkenny (Semple Stadium - 3.45pm, live coverage on TG4 or on GAAGO outside of Ireland)

Division 2A

Kerry v Kildare (Austin Stack Park - 12.30pm)

Meath v Down (Trim - 2pm)

Carlow v Westmeath (Cullen Park - 2pm)

Division 2B

London v Mayo (McGovern Park, Ruislip - 1pm)

Wicklow v Derry (Aughrim - 1pm)

Sligo v Donegal (Markievicz Park - 2pm)

Division 3A

Tyrone v Warwickshire (Omagh - 1pm)

Louth v Roscommon (Páirc Naomh Bríd, Dowdallshill - 2pm)

Monaghan v Armagh (Inniskeen - 2pm)

Division 3B

Cavan v Lancashire (Breffni Park - 1pm)

Longford v Fermanagh (Pearse Park - 2pm)

After easing back into proceedings on Saturday, the Ladies Football League continues on Sunday with 13 fixtures on the agenda;

Division 1B

Waterford v Dublin (Fraher Field - 2pm)

Division 2A

Kerry v Tipperary (Fitzgerald Stadium - 2pm)

Laois v Clare (Crettyard GAA - 2pm)

Division 2B

Cavan v Monaghan (St Aidan's - 2pm)

Armagh v Tyrone (Wolfe Tone GAC - 2pm)

Division 3A

Down v Roscommon (Páirc Esler, 2pm)

Sligo v Louth (IT Sligo, 2pm)

Division 3B

Wexford v Kildare (Shelmalier GAA, 2pm)

Wicklow v Longford (Aughrim, 3pm)

Division 4A

Leitrim v Fermanagh (Ballinamore, 2pm)

Antrim v Derry (Davitt Park, 2pm)

Division 4B

Limerick v London (Claughaun - 12pm)

Offaly v Carlow (Clara, 2pm)

*All of this weekend's LGFA games, except Donegal v Galway, can be live-streamed on their subscription service.