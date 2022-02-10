Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 13:21

Manchester United announce Tezos as new training kit sponsor in multi-year deal

The Old Trafford giants have been without a training apparel sponsorship since their partnership with Aon came to an end last season.
Manchester United announce Tezos as new training kit sponsor in multi-year deal

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Manchester United have announced Tezos as their new training kit sponsor in a multi-year deal.

The Old Trafford giants have been without a training apparel sponsorship since their partnership with Aon came to an end last season.

The deal with Tezos is reportedly worth in excess of £20million per year and also sees them become United’s official blockchain partner. It does not include the training ground naming rights.

Victoria Timpson, chief executive of alliances and partnerships at United, said: “This is a hugely exciting partnership for Manchester United because it aligns us with one of the most advanced, reliable and sustainable blockchains in an area of technology which promises to truly revolutionise the way that everyone, including the club and our fans, can interact.

“We are especially pleased to be partnering with one of the most eco-friendly blockchains, using technology that is energy-efficient, limits carbon emissions and lowers costs, consistent with the club’s wider efforts to promote environmental sustainability.

“Partnerships are at the core of our strength as a club, supporting the drive for success on the pitch, and we are delighted to welcome Tezos as the latest industry leader to join our family of partners.”

More in this section

Wayne Rooney believes Manchester United need to give club’s next manager time Wayne Rooney believes Manchester United need to give club’s next manager time
Kurt Zouma fined ‘maximum amount possible’ and has cats taken into RSPCA care Kurt Zouma fined ‘maximum amount possible’ and has cats taken into RSPCA care
Pep Guardiola not interested in debating whether Man City are world’s best team Pep Guardiola not interested in debating whether Man City are world’s best team
The first time in my life – Jurgen Klopp says chasing four trophies is special

The first time in my life – Jurgen Klopp says chasing four trophies is special

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more