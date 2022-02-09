Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 10:50

Beijing Winter Olympics: Team Ireland in snowboard halfpipe and slalom skiing

Team Ireland's Seamus O’Connor finished 15th in the snowboard halfpipe while Tess Arbez finished 48th overall in women’s slalom skiing
Beijing Winter Olympics: Team Ireland in snowboard halfpipe and slalom skiing

Team Ireland were in action on day five of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics with Seamus O’Connor finishing 15th in the men's snowboard halfpipe while Tess Arbez finished 48th overall in women’s slalom skiing.

Snowboarder O’Connor became the first Team Ireland athlete to ever compete in three Winter Olympic Games and scored his top result 57.0 in the opening run of the halfpipe, with a ride including tricks such as a backside air and a front side double-cork 1080.

The snowboard halfpipe is a competition performed in a half tube of snow, where athletes are judged based on the tricks they perform in their run. The top 12 athletes advance to the finals where they can contest the medals.

“Snowboarding is, to me, the funnest thing in the world. And every day that I get to ride a snowboard, I’m thankful. My first run was a little bit sketchy. I had it down better yesterday, so I mean, I put it down and I was stoked for that. But I was really looking towards my second run to come back and clean it up and just put that Seamus signature on it,” O’Connor said.

“But something went wrong on the takeoff of my first trick on the second run. And I had to pull out of the double, which then ended the run for me. But it’s snowboarding and it’s never perfect. And that’s alright. I’m super thankful to be down there in one piece and to be in my third Games. Overall, it’s been an incredible experience.”

Team Ireland’s Seamus O’Connor in the men's snowboard halfpipe. Photo: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Elsewhere, skier Tess Arbez finished 48th overall in the women’s slalom after two clean runs, in an icy event that saw 30 athletes marked as DNF (did not finish).

Slalom is an alpine skiing and alpine snowboarding discipline, involving skiing between poles or gates.

In her first run Arbez finished 55th with a time of 1:07.83, and moved up to 48th overall with a time of 1:06.78 in her second run, giving a total of 2:14.61.

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova won the gold medal ahead of Austria’s Katharina Leinsberger in silver, and Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener rounded off the podium with a bronze medal.

Tomorrow skier Jack Gower will be the only Team Ireland athlete to compete, when he races the alpine combined, an event that includes downhill and slalom, with the overall standing being a combination of the two individual times.

More in this section

Kurt Zouma facing growing backlash over ill treatment of his cat Kurt Zouma facing growing backlash over ill treatment of his cat
Kurt Zouma booed over cat-kicking video as West Ham beat Watford Kurt Zouma booed over cat-kicking video as West Ham beat Watford
Paris win can put Ireland in pole position for Six Nations glory – Johnny Sexton Paris win can put Ireland in pole position for Six Nations glory – Johnny Sexton
Ralf Rangnick delivers Champions League warning after latest Man Utd setback

Ralf Rangnick delivers Champions League warning after latest Man Utd setback

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more