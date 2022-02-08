Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 20:10

Mohamed Salah may feature as Liverpool face Leicester but Sadio Mane to miss out

Mane scored the winning penalty in the shootout between his Senegal side and Salah’s Egypt in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final.
Mohamed Salah may feature as Liverpool face Leicester but Sadio Mane to miss out

By Phil Casey, PA

Mohamed Salah could feature for Liverpool when they face Leicester in the Premier League on Thursday but fellow forward Sadio Mane will miss out, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Mane scored the winning penalty in the shootout between his Senegal side and Salah’s Egypt in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final.

Striker Salah underwent a recovery session on Merseyside on Tuesday but Mane is not due to fly back until Wednesday evening after travelling to Senegal to celebrate.

Sadio Mane
Senegal’s Sadio Mane danced as his side celebrated winning the Africa Cup of Nations (Themba Hadebe/AP)

“Mo is now back, I spoke already to him,” Klopp told the club’s website.

“He is very disappointed of course, but looking forward to all the things coming up here now.

“Pretty much the first thing Mo told me was ‘I’m ready’. He is an experienced player, he is a physical monster, to be honest, so we have to see.”

Speaking about Mane’s role in Senegal’s triumph, Klopp added: “It means the world to him, it means the world to his people, it means the world to Senegal and we respect that a lot and we would never consider to have called him back from there or whatever.

“Let them do what they do in the moment because they deserve it.

“They’ve had an incredibly intense time, so when he is back, we will talk to him and we will see how we can use him.”

More in this section

RSPCA condemns ‘very upsetting’ video of West Ham’s Kurt Zouma hitting cat RSPCA condemns ‘very upsetting’ video of West Ham’s Kurt Zouma hitting cat
Eddie Jones moving on from tactical decision as England suffer more injury woe Eddie Jones moving on from tactical decision as England suffer more injury woe
Police investigating online racial abuse of Anthony Elanga Police investigating online racial abuse of Anthony Elanga
Paris win can put Ireland in pole position for Six Nations glory – Johnny Sexton

Paris win can put Ireland in pole position for Six Nations glory – Johnny Sexton

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more