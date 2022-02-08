West Ham’s Kurt Zouma apologises for kicking and slapping cat in online video

PA Sport staff

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has apologised after a disturbing video surfaced online of him kicking and slapping a cat, with the Premier League club publicly condemning the footage and vowing to deal with the matter.

Zouma is seen in the clip dropping, kicking and slapping the animal, while laughter can be heard in the background.

The 27-year-old then chases the cat, before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head.

West Ham condemned Zouma’s actions in a strongly-worded statement following the publication of the clip.

“West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated,” the club said in The Sun newspaper.

“We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”

The France international has apologised after the video was shared online (Martin Rickett/PA)

Zouma has also released a statement, apologising for his actions and expressing his regret.

He told The Sun: “I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret.

“I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

“They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”